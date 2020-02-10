SCNDL, Flaremode and Casper Yu team up for the gigantic single “The Cross” [Generation Smash]

While Generation Smash is pursuing an increased schedule for 2020, the spin-off Smash The House by Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike sheds light on fresh producers who are shaking the scene. This time with the Maverick SCNDL from Melbourne, the Italian titan flare fashion and the Chinese newcomer Casper Yu.

They bring together a transatlantic fusion of the inevitable flair of the trio and rock “The Cross” with militant beats, breakneck low-end vocals and sinuous synthesizers from the start. Top lines played by bad boys, combined with edited tones that attract the attention of the listeners, is a mixture of honking chaos that is characterized by attitude, bite and urban attitude before double-time Let Beats increase the scale after 11.

A fireproof, stadium-killing anthem that will undoubtedly devastate the dance floors, as this introduction offers a talent that goes well beyond the trio’s years in the scene.

Stream “The Cross” from SCNDL, Flaremode & Casper Yu below!