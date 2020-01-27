ScientistSisodia trends after Manish Sisodia video explaining why poor water quality in Delhi is going viral

On Monday, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, became the subject of jokes after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, which dates back to May 4, 2019, Sisodia defends the poor quality of Delhi’s water supply.

The video is from an interview in which the chief deputy minister can be seen explaining the logical reason for the poor quality of the water supply in his riding. The journalist who interviewed Sisodia said that he himself saw dirty water coming out of the taps.

After which Manish Sisodia interrupted the journalist and said: “If you run your engine after hours of supply, physics says it will suck up all the waste … It is not scientifically possible to guarantee otherwise . “

This statement was not as well received by Internet users and they expressed their point of view in the way they know best: by posting about it on social networks. After which #ScientistSisodia started to prove itself on Twitter and the tweets that went around went from hilarious to bizarre.

The ruling PAA will face the Delhi elections next month with the hope of repeating its exceptional performance in the last Assembly elections, while the BJP, which won the seven seats here in the Lok Sabha elections, will aim to increase its share of votes in the National Capital.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8, paving the way for a political battle in the context of a number of issues, including the amended citizenship law. The PAA stunned political heavyweights in the 2015 election, winning 67 of the 70 seats, leaving only three for the Saffron party, while Congress drew a blank.

