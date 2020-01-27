Scientists launch audio recreation of the ancient Egyptian voice in an innovative study

The sound of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy can finally be heard, after the engineers printed a version of their vocal tract in 3D.

The noise, a short vowel-shaped sound, gives a hint of how the old mummified individual might have sounded. But it is only a clue, since scientists cannot produce anything like speech.

It was based on a large amount of technology, including precise CT scans that gave an image of the vocal tract that could then be printed and used to synthesize a voice.

Such progress is impossible for most of the remains, since it is based on the perfect preservation of the soft tissues of the body, and in most cases only the skeleton remains. But the mummified body of the former Egyptian priest Nesyamun was so well preserved that the researchers were able to build a precise recreation of the unique vocal sounds.

The scientists behind the investigation pointed out that Nesyamun’s voice would have been an integral part of his life: living during the unstable reign of Pharaoh Ramses XI, around 1100 BC, he worked as a scribe and priest who would have used his voice to speak and sing during rituals

The researchers could only produce a single sound: a vowel they describe as between the English words “bed” and “bad.” But it offers a hint of how the rest of his voice might sound.

It could also lead to future advances that will allow the public the opportunity to hear how old individuals would sound.

The scientists questioned whether making Nesyamun “speak” again was ethically responsible, especially since mummies are not treated as objects but as the remains of people who once lived.

But they decided that it would be good to do it in part because their coffin includes inscriptions that refer to the ancient Egyptian opinion that “to pronounce the name of the dead is to make them live again” and that he communicated a desire to move and speak in the other life as he did when he was alive.

“The team concluded that the potential benefits outweighed concerns, particularly because Nesyamun’s own words express his desire to” speak again “and that the scientific techniques used were not destructive,” they write in the article published in Scientific Reports.

“Given Nesyamun’s declared desire to have his voice heard in the hereafter to live forever, fulfilling his beliefs through the synthesis of his vocal function allows us to make direct contact with ancient Egypt by hearing a sound of a vocal tract that has not been heard for more than 3000 years, preserved through mummification and now restored through this new technique, “they conclude.

