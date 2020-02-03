Scientists have just taken the very first photo of the creation of an Antarctic glacier

Using a robotic submarine, researchers have taken the very first photos of the foundations of the Antarctic Thwaites Glacier, a step towards better monitoring of the ice sheet, which is notorious for its contributions to rising sea levels.

According to the researchers, including the Georgia Institute of Technology in the US, Thwaites accounts for around four percent of the global sea level rise, raising concerns that a turning point in stability could result in a glacier collapse and raise sea levels by no less than 25 inches.

A special point of interest, visited by the robotic submarine, called Icefin, is a boundary called the grounding line between where the glacier rests on the ocean floor and where it floats over water.

The scientists noted that this grounding line is important for the stability of the foot of the Thwaites glacier, because the farther it recedes, the faster the ice can flow into the sea, causing the sea level to rise.

“Visiting the grounding line is one of the reasons why this work is important because we can drive directly to it and actually measure where it is,” says Britney Schmidt, a researcher at Georgia Institute of Technology, who is part of the project.

“It’s the first time anyone has done that or has ever seen the Earth’s zone of a large underwater glacier, and that’s where the greatest degree of melting and destabilization can occur,” Schmidt said.

As part of the project, Icefin swam more than 15 kilometers to and fro during five missions, including two passes to the ground zone – one where it came extremely close to where the seabed meets the ice.

“We saw amazing ice interactions driven by sediments on the line and by the rapid melting of warm ocean water,” Schmidt said.

Scientists from around the world are working on analyzing the data from this unprecedented mission, including seismic and radar measurements, to publish studies on the glacier, the researchers said.

“We know that warmer ocean waters affect many of the West Antarctic glaciers, but we are particularly concerned about Thwaites. This new data will provide a new perspective on the processes taking place so that we can predict future changes with more certainty,” said Keith Nicholls, an oceanographer from the British Antarctic Survey.

According to the researchers, the amount of ice flowing to the sea from Thwaites and the adjacent glaciers has almost doubled in the last 30 years.

“While Greenland’s contribution to sea level has already reached an alarming rate, Antarctica is just picking up its contributions to sea level,” said Schmidt.

“It has the largest amount of ice on Earth and will contribute more and more to rising sea levels over the next 100 years and beyond. It is a huge source of uncertainty in the climate system,” she added.

