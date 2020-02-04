Scientists have finally cracked the mystery of strange, slimy creatures in the New York area

A TikTok user has uploaded a video clip that shows the bizarre slimy creature struggling to wriggle out of bounds.



A fishing trip went wrong for a group of New Yorkers when a strange creature was selected on Coney Island.

A TikTok user has uploaded a video clip that shows the bizarre slimy creature struggling to wriggle out of bounds.

The video went viral and people made guesses. Some said it could be an alien like the one in the popular TV show Stranger Things.

The clip was later also posted on YouTube.

A YouTube user called it “three-eyed fish” The credits of The Simpsons open, while another wrote that the “next low budget movie” is about the creature.

However, the mystery was solved by experts from the Ocean Conservation Trust, UNILAD reported.

Marcus Williams, a marine charity expert, said the marine animal was identified as “a sort of elasmobranch” or a cartilaginous fish such as sharks, rays, or skates.

The report added that it was indeed difficult to identify the animal as “only 5 percent” of the ocean had been investigated to date. But the experts from the organization were convinced that it looked like “an underdeveloped skate”.

The likelihood that the creature was a skate was also suggested by various netizens. Many noted that the marine animal was just an “ordinary clearnose skate” that had its wings folded under it for protection.

