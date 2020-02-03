Scientists found a 330 million year old shark head in a cave with teeth in contact

Although shark teeth are one of the most common fossils on the planet, shark skeleton fossils are unusual because cartilage usually does not survive fossilization.



Paleontologists working in Mammoth Cave National Park say they have discovered shark fossils that include part of a shark’s head and dorsal fins.

The “Mammoth Cave National Park Fossil Shark Research Project” began when specialists mapping the cave system discovered some fossils, reports The Courier-Journal. They took photos that found their way to John-Paul Hodnett, a paleontologist and program coordinator at Dinosaur Park in Maryland.

“I didn’t know exactly what I would see in the cave during my trip in November,” Hodnett said. “When we arrived at our target specimen, my mind was astonished.”

The fossils were parts of the head of a shark that lived around 330 million years ago. The find includes a lower jaw, skull cartilage, and various teeth of a species called “Saivodus striatus” from the Late Mississippian period, Hodnett said.

Although shark teeth are one of the most common fossils on the planet, shark skeleton fossils are unusual because cartilage usually does not survive fossilization, Hodnett said.

The shark teeth are largely intact and extremely detailed, and teeth and dorsal fins from other shark species are exposed in the ceiling and walls of the cave, Hodnett said.

“We just scratched the surface,” Hodnett said. “But it already shows that Mammoth Cave has a rich record of fossil sharks.”

The team plans to present a preliminary report of the project in October at the meeting of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology in Cincinnati.

