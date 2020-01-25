Scientists find the mysterious origin of the brightest explosion ever seen in the universe

Scientists have found the origin of one of the luminous explosions ever seen in the universe.

Superluminous supernovae are the brightest explosions in the universe. SN 2006gy is one of the most studied, and it has become fascinating for researchers trying to explain how such light explosions could occur.

But such phenomena have remained largely unexplainable, with astronomers unable to find the reason for their intense brightness. They shine so intensely that they defy traditional astrophysical models, which have failed to explain such a bright star.

Now scientists think they have found the cause of the scorching glow that comes out of the SN 2006gy. And they hope he can shed light on where other intense superluminous ones get their intensity.

The new breakthrough came when researchers discovered that the star gained its intense brightness when a normal supernova crashed into a layer of surrounding material.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a gas and dust pillar three light years high, filled with jets of incipient gas stars buried inside, was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in February 2010.

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie taken on an alien planet, captured by NASA’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of its mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image from NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows Tycho’s supernova, a star in our galaxy, the Milky Way

Pot

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever explored, photographed here on January 1, 2019 by a camera in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the galaxy of the Large Magellanic Cloud seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. Space regions like this is where new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

Pot

6/10

The first image of a black hole, captured by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration involving NASA, and launched on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the center of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby cluster of Virgo galaxies. This black hole resides about 54 million light years from Earth.

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as shown in NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft when it flew over the dwarf planet for the first time in July 2015

NASA / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass ejection as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has detected this phenomenon from a star that is not the Sun.

Pot

9/10

It was believed that the dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes that ran down the surface of Mars were evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that instead they may be formed by flowing sand

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured this photograph of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

The researchers made their discovery when they analyzed the fact that the brightness is particularly marked in a part of the spectrum. They suggested that large amounts of iron could explain that particular “line”, as the researchers call it, and when they tested that scenario, it worked.

“It became even more exciting when it quickly turned out that large amounts of iron were needed to make the lines, at least a third of the mass of the Sun, which directly discarded some old scenarios and revealed a new one,” Anders said. Jerkstrand of the Department of Astronomy of the University of Stockholm.

The researchers suggest that before SN 2006gy became what it is today, there was a double star formed by a white dwarf as large as Earth, and a huge massive hydrogen-rich star the size of our solar system. As the largest star became even larger, the smaller one got caught in it and fell toward the center.

When he got there, the white dwarf exploded into a “type Ia supernova,” a normal supernova. That then collided with the envelope that surrounded it, creating the giant collision that sent the light through the universe.

“That a Type Ia supernova seems to be behind SN 2006g and turns around what most researchers have believed,” says Anders Jerkstrand.

“That a white dwarf can be in close orbit with a massive star rich in hydrogen, and quickly explode upon falling to the center, provides important new information for the theory of double star evolution and the conditions necessary for a white dwarf to explode “.

