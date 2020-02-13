Scientists discover evidence of mysterious ‘ghost population’ of old people

Scientists have found evidence of a “ghost population” that lived in Africa about 500,000 years ago and is genetically linked to modern humans.

The existence of the mysterious ancestor was discovered by researchers who studied the genes of four West African populations.

According to their estimates, up to 19 percent of human genetic origin could come from this old population.

However, the identity of these archaic people – early types of people who are now extinct – is unclear.

“That is why we use the term” spirit “,” Sriram Sankararaman, one of the researchers, told NPR radio station.

Scientists know that Neanderthals and Denisovans – other archaic people – have contributed to the genetic composition of modern humans outside of Africa

“However, the contribution of archaic hominids to the genetic variation of contemporary Africans remains poorly understood,” researchers wrote in an article in the journal Science Advances.

Sankararaman and fellow researcher Arun Durvasula said: “Our analyzes provide support for a contribution to the genetic ancestors of contemporary West African populations from an archaic spirit population.”

The mysterious ancient species is believed to have separated itself from the ancestors of Neanderthals and modern humans about 625,000 years ago, and was subsequently bred thousands of years later with the ancestors of modern West Africans.

The scientists from the University of California analyzed the genes of four populations: two from Nigeria, one from Sierra Leone and another from The Gambia.

Their breakthrough follows the ancestral home of all people discovered by scientists last year.

The earliest Homo sapiens – the only surviving human species – were returned to an area in North Botswana for around 200,000 years, according to a research article published in the journal Nature.

