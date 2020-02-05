Scientists confused by a huge, mysterious galaxy that suddenly became dark

Scientists have been confused by a huge “monster” galaxy that has mysteriously darkened.

The web of stars, known as XMM-2599, existed about 12 billion years ago, in the early days of the universe, when it was only about 1.8 billion years old.

He spit out a large number of stars in his short life. And then it suddenly stopped.

That rapid and inexplicable death has confused astronomers, who say that the huge galaxy does not fit with our existing models of the early universe.

“Even before the universe was 2 billion years old, XMM-2599 had already formed a mass of more than 300 billion suns, making it an ultra-massive galaxy,” said Benjamin Forrest, the lead author of the study, in a statement.

1/10

Mystic Mountain, a pillar of gas and dust three light years in length, bursting with rays of gas flom young stars buried inside, was captured by Nasa’s Hubble Space Telelscope in February 2010

NASA / ESA / STScI

2/10

The first selfie ever made on an alien planet, captured by Nasa’s Curiosity Rover in the early days of his mission to explore Mars in 2012

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS

3/10

Death of a star: this image of Nasa’s Chandra X-ray telescope shows the supernova of Tycho, a star in our Milky Way

nasa

4/10

Arrokoth, the most distant object ever examined, pictured here on January 1, 2019 by a camera on Nasa’s New Horizons spaceraft at a distance of 4.1 billion miles from Earth

Getty

5/10

An image of the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy seen in infrared light by the Herschel Space Observatory in January 2012. In such space regions, new stars are born from a mixture of elements and cosmic dust

nasa

6/10

The very first image of a black hole, made by the Event Horizon telescope, as part of a global collaboration with NASA, and released on April 10, 2019. The image reveals the black hole in the middle of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. This black hole is located around 54 million light-years from the earth

Getty

7/10

Pluto, as depicted by Nasa’s New Horizons spaceship when it first flew over the dwarf planet in July 2015

Nasa / APL / SwRI

8/10

A coronal mass emission as seen by the Chandra Observatory in 2019. This is the first time that Chandra has discovered this phenomenon from a star other than the Sun

nasa

9/10

Dark, narrow, 100-meter-long stripes running downhill on the surface of Mars were supposed to be evidence of contemporary running water. Since then it has been suggested that they can be formed by running sand instead

NASA / JPL / University of Arizona

10/10

Morning Aurora: NASA astronaut Scott Kelly took this photo of the green lights of the aurora from the International Space Station in October 2015

NASA / Scott Kelly

“More remarkably, we show that XMM-2599 formed the most stars in a huge frenzy when the universe was less than 1 billion years old and then became inactive by the time the universe was only 1.8 billion years old.”

Scientists are unable to explain how the galaxy originated and then it stopped very quickly. It challenges our models how the early universe exists, they say, and could lead to dramatic changes in our understanding of how stars form – and stop forms.

“In this era, very few galaxies have stopped forming stars, and none of them is as massive as XMM-2599,” says Gillian Wilson, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of California – Riverside, where the research was executed.

“The mere existence of ultramassive galaxies such as XMM-2599 is quite a challenge for numerical models. Although such massive galaxies are incredibly rare in this era, the models do predict them. However, the predicted galaxies are expected to form active stars.

“What makes the XMM-2599 so interesting, unusual and surprising is that it no longer forms stars, perhaps because it ran out of fuel or the black hole started to burn. Our results call for changes in how models turn off star formation in early galaxies “

At its peak, the galaxy formed stars equal to more than 1,000 of our own suns per year. That is incredibly fast for every galaxy, with our galaxy forming about one star every year.

Because the universe is so far away, it has been seen from a time when the universe was very young. That means that it could have been something very different nowadays, and probably just as spectacular.

“We caught the XMM-2599 in its inactive phase,” Wilson said. “We don’t know what it will be today.

“We know it can’t lose mass. An interesting question is what is happening around it. Could it eventually attract gravity near star-forming galaxies and become a clear city of galaxies?”

Now the team behind the discovery hopes to use the high-tech equipment at the Keck Observatory to dive more into the galaxy and hopefully answer the questions posed by the bizarre group of stars.

“We identified XMM-2599 as an interesting candidate with only imaging,” said co-author Marianna Annunziatella, a postdoctoral researcher at Tufts University. “We used Keck to better characterize and confirm its nature and to help us understand how sample systems are formed and die.”

