Scientists begin to draw air from the lunar dust as part of the plan to live on the Moon

A new oxygen plant built to produce oxygen from the dust of the Moon hopes to lay the foundations of the lunar base of the future.

The European Space Agency has opened the plant as part of its plans to send people to live on the Moon in the coming years.

If humans are going to live on the lunar surface, an approach of space agencies around the world and an important step for humanity’s trip to Mars and beyond, they will need access to oxygen to breathe and create rocket fuel to travel .

ESA hopes that the new plant can provide practical ways to create that using the dust on the surface of the Moon, known as regolith, in a way that could one day be transported there.

“Having our own facility allows us to focus on oxygen production, measuring it with a mass spectrometer as it is extracted from the regolith simulator,” said Beth Lomax of the University of Glasgow.

“Being able to acquire oxygen from the resources found on the Moon would obviously be enormously useful for future lunar settlers, both for breathing and for local production of rocket fuel.”

Before the technology can be brought to the surface, you will need adjustments to prepare it for use in the hostile environment of the Moon.

“And now that we have the installation in operation, we can analyze how to adjust it, for example, by reducing the operating temperature, and eventually designing a version of this system that could one day fly to the Moon to be operated there,” said the investigation of ESA colleague Alexandre Meurisse in a statement.

Oxygen is the most abundant element in lunar dust, with experiments on samples delivered to the earth that show that it represents up to 45 percent of its weight.

But it is largely trapped like minerals or glass, so astronauts cannot easily access it.

The process used in the plant is called “molten salt electrolysis.” He sees the regolith placed in a metal basket next to a salt, and then heats up to 950 degrees Celsius, and then passes a current through it.

That causes oxygen to get out of the dust and ready to be collected. The rest of the regolith also becomes metal alloys.

Scientists hope that this process can be converted into a form that can be used on the Moon, hoping to get there in the mid-2020s.

“ESA and NASA are returning to the Moon with manned missions, this time with a view to staying,” said Tommaso Ghidini, Head of the ESA Division of Structures, Mechanisms and Materials.

“Consequently, we are shifting our engineering approach towards a systematic use of lunar resources in situ. We are working with our colleagues from the Directorate of Human and Robotics Exploration, European industry and academia to provide first-class scientific approaches and technologies key like this. ” one, towards a human presence sustained on the Moon and maybe someday Mars. “

