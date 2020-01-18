Australia’s unprecedented forest fire season has so far carbonized 40,000 square miles (104,000 square kilometers) of thickets, rain forests and national parks, killing, according to an estimate, more than one billion wild animals. Scientists fear that some of the unique and colorful species of the island continent will not recover. For others, they are trying to launch lifelines.

When the flames have subsided, biologists begin to search for survivors, hoping they can find remains of some rare and endangered species to rebuild populations. It is a grim task for a nation that prides itself on its diverse wildlife, including creatures that are not found anywhere else on the planet, such as koalas, kangaroos and wallabies.

“I don’t think we’ve seen a single event in Australia that has destroyed so much habitat and brought so many creatures to the brink of extinction,” said Kingsley Dixon, an ecologist at Curtin University in Perth.

Shortly after forest fires passed through Oxley Wild Rivers National Park in New South Wales, environmentalist Guy Ballard set out to search for rock wallabies with bushy tail.

Small marsupials resemble miniature kangaroos with long flexible tails and often tied between large rocks, their favorite hiding places.

Before this fire season, scientists estimated that there were only 15,000 left in nature. Now recent fires in a region already affected by drought have burned some of their last habitats, and the species is in danger of disappearing, Ballard said.

In previous years, his team identified a handful of colonies within the national park. After the recent fires, they found stumps of smoking trees and dead animals.

“It was devastating,” said Ballard of the University of New England in Armidale. “You could smell dead animals on the rocks.”

But some wallabies, his team discovered, were still alive. “All you can do is concentrate on the survivors,” he said.

Australia’s forests and wildlife evolved along with periodic forest fires. What is different this year is the large area of ​​burned land, an area as large as Kentucky, in a context of drought and devastating temperatures attributed to climate change. Last year, one of the driest in more than a century, saw temperatures that routinely exceeded 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).

Not all animals will perish in the flames. Some may take refuge in rock crevices or hide in underground burrows. However, when survivors emerge in a wasteland ravaged by fire, they will face hunger, thirst and non-native predators, including introduced foxes and wild cats.

Since the fires swept parts of the Oxley Wild Rivers National Park almost two months ago, it has rained little and there have been no green shoots.

Then, Ballard’s team has toured the ash-covered forest carrying water and sacks of sweet potatoes, carrots and food balls.

“There are so few left that, with such a rare species, each individual counts,” he says.

Elsewhere in New South Wales, conservation workers are throwing vegetables from planes to burned forests, hoping that wallabies and other species will find a meal.

In the state of Victoria, authorities estimate that rock wallabies with bushy tail lost 40% of their habitat as well as another rare marsupial, the long-legged potoroo, according to a preliminary damage assessment.

According to scientists from several Australian universities, the total cost of wildlife in Australia includes at least 20 and possibly up to 100 threatened species that are closer to extinction.

“The concern is that with so much loss, there will not be a group of rare animals and plants to repopulate the burned areas later,” said Jim Radford, an ecologist at La Trobe University in Melbourne.

The fires could knock out rainforest species that date back to the time of the supercontinent Gondwana, before the modern continents separated, he said.

Sydney University environmentalist Christopher Dickman estimated that more than one billion animals have been killed so far. Their calculations took previously published animal density numbers for different types of vegetation and multiplied them by the burned surface.

He says that number does not include bats, amphibians, insects or other invertebrates.

The number of wild animals includes tens of millions of opossums and small marsupials known as gliders, who live in treetops and can jump extraordinary distances using a parachute-shaped skin membrane between their ankles and wrists. State officials in Victoria predicted a more than 25% reduction in the number of fire gliders.

“The implications for some species are quite bleak,” said Dickman. “If we can’t protect them here, they will be gone. No one else has them.

The Australian government announced Monday that it would spend $ 50 million in emergency rescue efforts for wildlife and habitat recovery.

There are still fires in the Blue Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage site west of Sydney, one of the last bastions of the Regent Honeyeater, an elegant black and yellow bird that has already lost 95% of its breeding habitat since European settlers arrived in Australia. .

There are only 300 to 400 birds left in the wild, says Ross Crates, an ecologist at the National University of Australia. They depend on the nectar of certain eucalyptus flowers, but the dry climate has meant that many trees do not produce nectar.

After the forest fires disappear, Crates plans to study what has been burned recently. “Even for birds that survive fires, we are worried about how they will feed and nest.”

In recent months, areas that generally do not burn caught fire. Some rainforests dried with drought and extreme heat, allowing the fire to raze them.

Few images have pulled the fibers of the heart more than the koalas that cling to burned trees. Unlike birds or land mammals, they cannot fly or bury underground.

While koalas are not classified as vulnerable to extinction, their populations in some areas devastated by fire may have become extinct. “We know there has been a massive reduction in their general habitat, and we are not even at the end of the fire season,” said Mathew Crowther, an ecologist at the University of Sydney.

“The koalas will not be extinguished in the next few years, but if their habitat is destroyed little by little, it could eventually be death by a thousand cuts.” We have to analyze long-term trends: what will temperatures and forest fires be like in the future?

