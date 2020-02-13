Scientists are asking people to stop hugging and kissing if they give a warning before Valentine’s Day to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Some scientists have issued a warning as we prepare for Valentine’s Day. In their warning, people asked not to hug and kiss before Valentine’s Day, believing that this will minimize the spread of the corona virus.

A professor at Queen Mary University, Professor John Oxford, said people could protect themselves from the deadly virus by using a little “British detachment”.

He also described the disease as a “social virus” that could infect people through close contact and wants people to break off contact.

He made this known when he spoke on BBC Radio 4’s Today broadcast. He reportedly said;

“I think we have to revitalize ourselves in our social actions – I find it extremely important how we deal with people. to wear more than one mask. I think that’s a total distraction.

What we have to do is less handshaking, hugging, kissing, something like that, because this virus seems to spread through ordinary tidal breathing, not necessarily through colds and coughs. “

Another professor Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London also said in a statement that about 60% of the entire population could be infected. In his submission to The Telegraph, he said:

“Hospitals across the UK started monitoring pneumonia to get an accurate picture.

In our best estimation, the UK broadcast will begin in the next few weeks. unless we’re very lucky to probably peak two to three months later.

If it really establishes itself in terms of human-to-human transmission, it behaves like a flu pandemic. Up to 60 percent of the population is affected, but most of these people have very mild symptoms. “

