Scientists are achieving a major breakthrough in “quantum entanglement” that could change the way the internet works

Scientists have managed to intertwine two “quantum memories” at a much greater distance than ever before, a breakthrough that could one day change the way the internet works.

The discovery can be an important step towards a quantum internet, although only a very early one. Scientists hope it can take care of the development of entanglement over long distances and a number of nodes that are needed for such a network.

Researchers have long hoped to develop a quantum internet and create a new kind of network that uses the unusual behavior of the quantum world to send data at greatly improved speeds and security.

A quantum network works on a similar idea to the traditional internet, allowing large amounts of data to be communicated over large distances. But it would do this with the help of quantum bits, or qubits, between quantum processors – and offers new types of possibilities in addition to the current classic internet.

But to do this, they need to be able to entrap particles that have become entangled, the “ghostly” phenomenon that allows particles to influence each other at great distances. There have been breakthroughs in recent years that have allowed researchers to transfer entangled particles via cables or satellites, but they are all limited by distance.

When quantum transmission is used over such a long distance, the distribution is not often successful because the transmissions are lost and therefore cannot communicate reliably.

So far, the most distant scientists have been able to intertwine quantum memories, 1.3 kilometers. This suggests that it may be difficult to scale up such a system to a scale that can actually be used, such as sending data through a city.

In the new research, engineers were able to transfer entangled particles over a much larger distance of 50 km. They did this using a specific quantum effect that allows transmission over a vastly improved length.

Such a distance could provide long-distance transmission of the kind that could bind cities together and ultimately work towards the dream of a quantum internet, write the researchers in the new newspaper, published in Nature.

“By extending these experiments to nodes that are separated over much longer distances, we can perform advanced quantum information tasks, such as efficient quantum long-distance reporting,” they write in the paper.

In the study, researchers looked at how they could transmit two quantum memories, the quantum version of normal computer memory or the equivalent of a hard disk. While a piece of computer memory stores information as 1s and 0s, the quantum memory will maintain a quantum status, making theoretically much more powerful computing possible.

To intertwine those two quantum memories, researchers had to photograph photons, or individual light particles, along the 50-kilometer cable. After moving over that distance, the two memories could interfere with each other, making the experiment a success and it was shown that two quantum memories could become entangled over such a distance.

