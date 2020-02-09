Science fiction and comic book fans meet at Space Coast Comic Con

COCOA, fla. – Hurricane Dorian canceled the event in 2019, but the Space Coast Comic Con went into cocoa this weekend under the blue sky.

Space Coast Comic Con celebrates anime, science fiction and comics

The event in 2019 was canceled due to hurricane Dorian

Find out more about Space Coast Comic Con

The sixth annual gathering brought the crowd to the Space Coast Convention Center.

It is touted as a mix of anime, science fiction and comics for people of all ages and backgrounds.

There were a variety of vendors selling items, entertaining performances, question and answer boards, and artists.

This year’s headliner was Gil Girardwho played the main character on the TV show of the late 1970s Buck Rogers in the 25th century, which was taken from the comic published in 1928.

Girard says he loves interacting with fans – many of them happen to be astronauts.

“They are big fans of Buck Rogers. Each of them said Buck Rogers is a show that made them want to be astronauts, ”said Gil Girard.

“This is just a close-knit group of people who just love to get together and show their goods and support the comic book industry,” said David Grace of Space Coast Comic Con.

Space Coast Comic Con is already preparing for the event next February.