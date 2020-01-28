Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that there were 10 to 12 Senate Republicans “who know in their hearts” that there should be witnesses and documents in the trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump before an imminent vote later this week.

The comments come after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told his conference earlier Tuesday that the votes to exclude witnesses were not yet there. But Senate Republicans are increasingly convinced that they can defeat a witness’ vote after resisting the fallout from revelations from the draft manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton that Trump had told him that US aid to Ukraine’s security was conditional on investigations of the Democrats, including the Bidens.

“There are 10 to 12 Republicans who have never spoken ill of witnesses or documents, who know in their hearts that this is the right thing to do. But they have to weigh that against the pressure, the warfare, that Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell will impose on them, “Schumer told CNN’s Erin Burnett on” OutFront “.

“So I think it’s in the air right now,” added the New York Democrat. “Do we feel better today than a few days ago?” Absolutely.”

Bolton’s developments shifted the conversation about Senate witnesses in a new direction. But several GOP senators and assistants said the White House presentations on Monday had helped put an end to a potential scenario in which a handful of Republicans would have steered strongly toward wanting to hear witnesses.

On Tuesday, after the defense team concluded its pleadings, the Senate Republicans gathered in a meeting reserved for senators to discuss the witnesses and the way forward. McConnell and several other Republicans have warned that going ahead with a witness could lead to a number of new witnesses – and there is no clear way out of the trial, a source close to the about.

“Bolton’s revelations are striking,” said Schumer. “And when Mr. Sekulow stands up and says that one of the reasons you should vote to acquit is that we don’t have eyewitness accounts and the man he represents, Donald Trump , prevents these eyewitnesses, they are losing a lot of ground. “

The vote on whether to proceed to the subpoena for the witnesses and the documents will probably take place Friday or Saturday, Senator John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, told CNN. Before that, Schumer maintains that things remain “in the air”.

“Is there a chance we will get a vote to authorize witnesses and documents? Yes, “said the leader of the minority. “But is it also a difficult fight and I would not do dances – dances of joy – now? Yes, I would not.”