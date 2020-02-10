Schools will receive $ 9,000 in grants for projects that tie agriculture to MINT

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Some school departments in southwestern Virginia have received $ 9,000 to include MINT (science, technology, engineering, and math) projects focusing on agriculture in the classroom.

The grants support topics such as hydroponics, animal husbandry and leadership development. This emerges from a statement by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom (VAITC).

The program is part of a national effort that, according to a VAITC statement, “promotes a better understanding of agriculture through education” and is led by the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom. The VAITC Foundation receives funding from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

Schools in southwest Virginia receiving the scholarship include:

Bedford County: Staunton River Middle School;

Bland County: Bland County Elementary School;

Halifax County: Halifax County High School; and

Montgomery County: Price’s Fork Elementary School

