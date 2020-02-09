Schoolcraft College finished 3rd with 4-0 last week

Photo courtesy of ‘Schoolcraft Connection’

LIVONIA- The men’s basketball team at Schoolcraft College is currently number three in the country. This was the result of the latest survey by the men’s basketball commission of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II. The team is 21: 1 and will soon be at home before the playoffs.

Schoolcraft recently won 4-0 against Oakland Community College, Mott Community College (19), Henry Ford College and Delta. The Ocelots participate in the Eastern Conference of the Michigan Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAA) and in Region XII of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“Our goal is to win a national championship every year, but if we could swap a national championship for everyone to complete and transition to a four-year school, we would do it every time,” said new head coach Corey McKendry last Season.

“Junior college is not the ultimate goal for most of these players. Some will move to larger colleges and universities, but these guys feel that they can now have fun and win while continuing to work towards their future goals.” (McKendry, 35, was appointed head coach mid-season last year.)

Sophomore Tre Harvey leads the team with 14 points per game. In addition, a balanced attack is very obvious. The rating is shared, which leads to a strong powerhouse. David Wren, D’Quarion Cole, Carl Bow, Zavon, Godwin and Kemon Bassett are all double digits. Schoolcraft scores an average of 88 points per game during the season.

“We are very proud to help them get where they want to go,” added McKendry.

The team’s next home game will take place on Saturday, February 15, at 3:00 p.m. against delta. The Ocelots also have home games on Wednesday, February 19 and Wednesday, February 26, both at 7:30 p.m.

The NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 17-21, 2020 and will be hosted by the Danville Area Community College in Danville, IL. The Danville Area Community College and the city of Danville host the tournament for the 27th time in a row.