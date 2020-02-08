School student at home isolated after corona virus hits Brighton

The child’s school says they are informed if they show symptoms (Photo: FeatureChina / AP)

A family has been called in to keep their child inside for 14 days after a British man was diagnosed with coronavirus in Brighton.

One of the parents contacted the child’s school and said Public Health England advised them to isolate themselves for two weeks.

In a message to parents, the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy said they would be informed if the student began to show symptoms of the deadly Sars-like virus.

It added: “We work with and are guided by the local government and Public Health England to ensure that we at PACA act consistently with the right medical advice.”

The middle-aged man who was diagnosed in Brighton could have caught him in Singapore (Photo: Getty)

Portslade Aldridge Community Academy in Brighton has told parents that one of her students is in self-isolation

The precautionary measure comes after a middle-aged man came to the Royal Sussex County Hospital last weekend with flu-like symptoms.

He was diagnosed in Brighton before being transferred to St. Thomas Hospital in London on Thursday, where he will stay for at least two weeks.

The nameless man is thought to have contracted the air virus in Singapore, although the Ministry of Health has not confirmed this.

Now the British government is asking travelers coming from nine Asian countries to check for symptoms.

In addition to China, the advice has now been extended to Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macau.

Coronavirus has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide, with most cases in China (photo: EPA)

Five British nationals, including a child, have been tested positive for the bug in the Contamines-Montjoie ski area (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

The latest diagnoses bring the official number of people with the virus to three in the UK.

Two Chinese nationals were diagnosed last Friday after becoming ill at a hotel in York.

They had recently traveled from China and are still being treated at the infectious diseases center of Royal Victoria in Newcastle.

One is a student at the University of York, while the other is a family member.

Five people from Great Britain, including a nine-year-old child, are currently hospitalized in France after contracting the disease in a ski resort in the Alps.

Alan Steele and Wendy Marshall Steele were torn apart during their honeymoon cruise after the Diamond Princess ship was quarantined in Japan (Photo: Alan Steele / Facebook)

More than 720 people have been killed by the Sars-like virus in the air (Photo: EPA)

They all stayed in the same chalet in Contamines-Montjoie when they complained of being sick before being diagnosed.

Doctors say the patients are not in serious condition and are being closely monitored in the hospital.

Meanwhile, a British newlywed couple was torn apart during their honeymoon after the man was diagnosed with coronavirus off the coast of Japan.

Alan Steele, 58, was one of the 61 patients aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship to catch the disease and was taken off the ship for urgent treatment.

Health officials in protective clothing are waiting for patients who have confirmed positive for the corona virus during the transfer of the Diamond Princess (Photo: Getty Images)

A South Korean person evacuated from Wuhan arrives at the hospital in Seoul, South Korea (photo: EPA)

His wife Wendy Marshall Steele, 51, begged the authorities to let her go, but the majority of the passengers were ordered to stay in their cabins as part of a 14-day quarantine.

Fortunately, the truck driver Alan from Wolverhampton is said to be “doing well” and in a good mood in a Japanese hospital.

Two groups of Britons flew from Wuhan on chartered flights from the British government and are currently being quarantined at the Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside.

The next group of British citizens is expected to be quarantined for two weeks in a facility in Milton Keynes after a third repatriation flight organized tomorrow.

More than 34,800 people were affected by the new virus in 27 countries, thought to have broken out in December in a fresh market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

So far, the disease has claimed more than 720 lives, the vast majority of which have been lost in the People’s Republic.

It was confirmed today that an American citizen died of the virus in Wuhan, the first non-Chinese subject to be killed by the new disease.

