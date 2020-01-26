School structures completed to end dual track system

Several high school blocks have been completed in most regions to end the dual track system put in place so that every child can go to school.

The completed high school structures include classrooms, dining rooms, meeting rooms, sanitary facilities, dormitories and many more.

Completed structures such as the Mfantsiman SHM for girls in the Center region are a block of 12 class units while another block of 12 class units is under construction.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo-Addo, promised in 2019 to build more than 900 structures in high schools across the country to resolve the infrastructure deficit following the increase in enrollment after the implementation of free SHS.

“We also provide a total of one thousand one hundred ninety (1,190) vehicles, consisting of three hundred fifty (350) buses and eight hundred and forty (840) vans to schools in various regions of the country”, President Akufo- Addo said at the time.