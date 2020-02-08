School pulls out Kobe’s daughter Gianna’s No. 2 basketball jersey in emotional tribute

Gianna Bryant’s school on Wednesday night eliminated her No. 2 basketball jersey at a ceremony when they paid tribute to Kobe’s daughter.

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, where he was accompanied by his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

According to a www.today.com report, students and staff at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach paid a radiant tribute to Gianna and how she was always a leader.

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you,” wrote Gianna’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, in one of her messages about the ceremony. “You have taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small.”

One of the school’s basketball coaches, Joshua Parks, said Gianna was one of the fiercest competitors he had ever seen.

“She absolutely represented the” Mamba Mentality “every time she stepped on the floor,” Parken added.

“She never came to school and has not bragged about anything,” her former advisor and music teacher, Yunga Webb, said in her speech. “She was one of the most humble people I have ever known.”

“She didn’t have to brag, she just had to be a fire wherever she stood,” Webb continued.

“She raised the eighth grade. She makes us better – she made us better and she makes us better.”

“We call her name (still). And when we mention her name, I hear more than 40 children say” here “in honor of her. Because she is always with us,” Wedd said.

Many shared images of the sweater on Twitter.

