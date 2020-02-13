School officials say “Where’s your passport?” Chant at basketball game was not racist

On Tuesday evening, a high school basketball game ended in California with chants of “Where is your passport?”

While some may raise eyebrows about what may be considered a racially loaded display, school officials push the idea aside and say the students had no bad intentions.

According to the Santa Maria Times, the incident occurred during a match between St. Joseph High School and Righetti High School. It was actually the Righetti student section that spoke the controversial words while the clock was up and St. Joseph, the home team in this scenario, won.

The coach of St. Joseph Tom Mott, however, did not believe that the Righetti students meant any harm.

“I really don’t think they knew they were saying anything racist,” Mott told the Times. “They didn’t want to be racist.”

St. Joseph has three players from Puerto Rico (an American territory) and one player from France.

St. Joseph director Erinn Dougherty also echoed Mott’s feelings, although she was captured on video shouts at Righetti students before turning to their assistant director Ted Lyon for what the Times described as a heated exchange.

“Just because I won’t allow certain xenophobic statements on my campus and I don’t want racially charged rhetoric doesn’t mean I don’t love and respect the students of this entire community,” said Dougherty. “Not just the St. Joe students but the entire community. I think they were good kids who didn’t realize what they were saying. “

“I made mistakes and I probably made a mistake there,” she added. “I don’t want this to hurt anyone’s career. We can all do better. Let’s think about it, pray about it, and every school needs to focus on what we can do to be the best school for our children.”

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District said that “both parties” “made unacceptable comments” and said the incident was addressed by their individual school officials and refused to comment further.

“We are aware of the unacceptable comments that were exchanged on both sides of the basketball court during the heated rivalry between St. Joseph and Righetti High School Tuesday night,” the school district said in a statement. “The incident is being tackled by SMJUHSD and RHS school officials. We currently have no further comments. “

