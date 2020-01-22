School community pays tribute to teenage boy shot outside Liberty City Apartments - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A heartbroken school community came together to honor a teenager who was gunned down near his home in the Liberty City neighborhood.

Family members, friends, and teammates of 16-year-old champion Nalton Johnson Jr. gathered on Tuesday evening at the Miami Jackson Senior High School gym, where the victim is a sophomore student and a basketball player.

“We know he’s here. So you can’t say goodbye without knowing exactly. If he’s not physically at school with us, he’s mentally here,” said Matthew Santiago, a friend of the victim know he has us. “

The strong support was shown during the school’s junior and varsity basketball games four days after Johnson’s shooting.

“We put this where we put it,” Let’s go, generals, “and we wrote his name” Nalton, “” said Santiago.

Johnson’s friends described him as a positive, optimistic person.

“Wow, why him? He was in school like that and he was really cool with people, so it was like, why him? Santiago said.

“Every time he was around it was like a smile and he never tried to bring you down,” said Ana Victoria Cayasso. “He had a lot of respect for people.”

Friends of the victim shared the video with 7News, which the teenager had recorded on his bike on Friday afternoon, a few hours before he was shot.

Friends said Johnson cycled home around 10:30 p.m. when someone opened fire near the intersection of Northwest 64th Street and 20th Avenue in northwest Miami-Dade.

“I live near him. I heard the shot. I wasn’t sure who it was, “said Santiago.” I wake up in the morning and my Instagram went up in the air. They sent me videos of him on the news and so on and said our friend was just shot. “

Doctors at Jackson Memorial Hospital believe that the damage Johnson has done through the gunfire is so great that it is unlikely to regain consciousness. You declared him brain dead earlier this week.

Tuesday morning it was a dark scene at Miami Jackson Senior High. Johnson’s classmates were greeted by Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County’s public schools.

“Last Friday night, one of our Jackson generals had a very deep and tragic impact,” said Carvalho. “I want to tell you all that we’re there together.”

As of Tuesday evening, Johnson remains life-sustaining when Miami-Dade Police homicide officers search for his shooter.

“Everyone was crying today. Today was not a normal day. It didn’t feel like it normally feels today, ”said a classmate.

Friends described Nalton as a good student active in the Junior ROTC program and as a member of the school’s Junior Varsity basketball team.

According to Cayasso, shooting is particularly difficult for the entire community because Johnson’s mother works at school.

“I know that his mother will be strong for him and I know that it is probably not a good time for her,” said Cayasso, “but I know that she has it and I send all of my prayers to them.”

“Pray for him, you know, tonight. When you’re out there, pray for him, ”said Santiago.

The police said this remains an ongoing investigation.

For information on Johnson’s shootings, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.

