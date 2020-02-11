School aid officer in Arkansas “freed from duty” after apparent chokehold

A school official in Arkansas was “released from duty pending an investigation,” said Boyd Woody, Camden police chief, after a video appeared online that the official apparently held a student in a stranglehold.

The video that was posted on Facebook begins with the officer, who is already holding the student in an apparent stranglehold. The student’s feet dangle from the floor while other students watch. The video shows the policeman loosening his grip and leading the student out of the frame in a side headlock.

The video has now been removed from Facebook.

In a statement on Monday, Woody said, “I was informed by my staff that there had been an incident at Camden High School this morning with a Camden police officer.” Wood said he was given a video of “Officer Jake Perry shown in a confrontation with what a student seems to be. “

CNN reached for Perry.

In an email to CNN on Tuesday, Woody said Perry was assigned to the school as a resource officer when “a dispute broke out between two students.”

“Officer Perry intervened and at some point a student was filming part of the incident,” said Woody.

Woody said he immediately ordered an investigation into professional standards, and Perry was “released from duty until the investigation was completed.”

“I take it very seriously and work as quickly as possible,” Woody told CNN.

“As a chief of police, I will not tolerate misconduct by my police officers, and this will be dealt with accordingly, and I will be transparent about it,” said Woody in his statement.

In a statement, Camden Fairview School District superintendent Fred Lilly said the district would cooperate in the police investigation. The district will also work with the police to ensure that school school officials and policies are reviewed and revised as necessary, Lilly said.

“The top priority of CFSD is and remains to provide excellent education for all of our students in a safe environment,” said Lilly.

Camden is located southwest of Little Rock.