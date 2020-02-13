Schiff says Trump is making a “direct attack” on the rule of law: “Everything is open”

House intelligence chief Adam Schiff vigorously rejected President Donald Trump’s praise for the Department of Justice’s intervention in condemning recommendations to longtime Trump employee Roger Stone, calling it a “direct attack” on the rule of law.

“I am impressed by the fact that everything is open. I mean, we will surely find out what is going on behind the scenes, how secretly attempts are being made to balance and help the President’s friends and to hurt the President’s enemies.” Californian Democrat told CNN’s David Axelrod on The Ax Files podcast, “But the fact that this happens in an outdoor manner makes it more insidious because it normalizes this attack on the independence of our judicial system.”

The house’s chief impeachment manager’s comments come after Trump congratulated Attorney General William Barr on Twitter for “adopting” Stone’s recommendation – an astonishing confirmation of the controversial and politically charged decision to reduce the prosecutors’ recommended sentence.

The intervention prompted the four federal attorneys who had successfully brought Stone’s case to court to withdraw their involvement on Tuesday. Stone is scheduled to be convicted next week for lying to Congress, manipulating witnesses, and hindering Congress proceedings.

“We now have a president and a attorney general ready to join him who is investigating political opponents. It is about imposing mild penalties on those who commit crimes to cover up the president and on try to impose harsher sentences on people like Michael Cohen or others who speak out against the President, ”said Schiff.

“I’ve never seen such a massive attack on the rule of law in my life or in my consciousness – I mean, we’ve seen some elements of it, I think, during Watergate,” he said, adding, “It’s hard if If you see this in real time, you should be optimistic. “

The Department of Justice intervened as the president – encouraged by his acquittal acquittal – has made it clear in the past few days that opposing him if he is fighting for re-election will not be tolerated.

Trump’s decision to abruptly withdraw a Treasury nomination for Jessie Liu, the former U.S. attorney who ran the office overseeing Stone’s law enforcement, was directly linked to her previous job, according to CNN.

Last week, President Alexander Vindman of the National Security Council and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union fired Gordon Sondland – both important witnesses of the impeachment – together with Vindman’s twin, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, a lawyer for the National Security Council.

The layoffs appear to be retaliation for Vindman and Sondland’s explosive testimony in the impeachment investigation that was carried out at the end of last year.

A Trump advisor said the layoffs should send a message that the siding against the president will not be tolerated.

“Rinse the pipes,” said CNN adviser. “It was necessary.”

When asked about Wednesday’s layoffs, Schiff said, “It’s about humiliating and attacking anyone who would speak out against the president.”

“But to pursue this Purple Heart recipient – and it’s not just the removal of his position in the White House and that of his brother – but the demonization of him by the President’s allies in Congress, by prime time people from Fox,” said Schiff said.

“[They] reward people who lie to cover up the president’s misdeeds.”