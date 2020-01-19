Schiff accuses the NSA and CIA of having withheld documents about Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee accuses the US secret service of holding Congress documents on Ukraine that could be relevant to the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“They seem to be under government pressure,” said MP Adam Schiff on Sunday in ABC’s “This Week”. Schiff was selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., As the lead impeachment agency for the Trump Senate trial.

Schiff, D-Calif., Alleged that the National Security Agency “in particular holds back the potentially relevant documents for our oversight duties on Ukraine, but also the potentially relevant documents that the senators may want to see during the process. That is deeply worrying. “He also said there are signs that the CIA may be on the same tragic course.”

The NSA and CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s impeachment proceedings will continue on Tuesday.

Democrats have previously criticized the State Department for holding back relevant documents for the impeachment investigation. In the weeks since Trump’s impeachment, Democrats have tried to focus on new evidence of Trump’s efforts to pressurize Ukraine to investigate its political rivals, and are calling on the Senate to review new documents and statements, such as those from former national security advisor John Bolton.

During the ABC interview, Schiff was asked about a Politico report that intelligence officials urged the House and Senate intelligence committees to release the public part of an annual briefing on threats to world security after last year’s Trump meeting where the assessments were made, to drop North Korea, Iran and the Islamic State.

The request was reportedly made to avoid a repeat where intelligence officials publicly disagree with Trump about the security risks.

“Maybe the intelligence agency should go back to school!” Trump tweeted after the January 29 hearing before abruptly reversing course, saying he and the intelligence community “are all on the same page.”

On Sunday, Schiff described the news as “too precise”.

“The secret services are reluctant to hold an open hearing, which we did each year before the Trump administration because of concerns about angering the president,” he said.

