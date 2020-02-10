Schick owner drops purchase from Harry

Harry’s razor was about to be devoured by one of his bigger rivals. But on Monday the purchase was suddenly dropped.

Edgewell Personal Care, which includes both Wilkinson Sword and Schick, said Monday that the $ 1.4 billion deal to buy the company that produces cheaper shavers will no longer be pursued. The move comes a week after the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block the purchase, claiming the merger would eliminate competition.

In a press release, Edgewell said the FTC’s lawsuit was “unfounded,” but fighting the decision would be too costly and time-consuming.

“After careful consideration and discussion, as well as the inherent uncertainty of a potential process, the need to use resources and time, and the distraction that an ongoing litigation would bring, we found that continuing with our stand-alone strategy is the best course of action Edgewell and our shareholders, ”said Rod Little, CEO of Edgewell, in the press release.

Harry’s co-founders and co-CEOs, Jeff Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield, also replied to the defeated deal in a statement.

“We are still at a loss about the FTC process and disregard for the facts,” the two said. “We know that the merger would have brought huge benefits to consumers. We believe we would have won a lawsuit and are disappointed with Edgewell’s decision not to bring this process to a close. “

Harry’s was founded in 2012 and expanded into women’s products in 2018. In its Monday statement, the company said it was growing, profitable, and “excited about the opportunities that our business will have.”

The FTC had previously stated in its reasoning that Harry was an independent competitor and that its loss would “eliminate a critical, disruptive rival that lowered prices and spurred innovation in an industry previously dominated by two main suppliers, one of which is the acquirer. “

The agency also said that Harry’s has lowered the prices of Edgewell and P&G products, giving consumers “significant benefits”.

News of the drop in the deal caused Edgewell’s shares to rise 25%. Profits have wiped out losses since the beginning of the year and equities rose 23% over the course of the year.

Harry’s rivals have been bought by larger companies in recent years. Dollar Shave Club was bought by Unilever in 2016 for $ 1 billion. And Walker & Co., a care and beauty products company that manufactures products for people with color, was acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2018 for an undisclosed amount.