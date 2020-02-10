Scarlett Johansson’s Oscar 2020 look is Blechmann, but do it fashion

Scroll to view more pictures

Although I couldn’t get enough of her as Black Widow in Avengers this year, Scarlett Johansson stepped out of the superhero scene with her role in Marriage Story. ScarJo was nominated for an award for her work in this dramatic film, and we’re not crazy about it. Not only was it a pleasure to see the actress receive some nominations this year, Scarlett Johansson’s Oscar look 2020 is also the icing on the cake. The Marriage Story actress stepped onto the Oscar’s red carpet and wore a really gorgeous dress.

After ScarJo showed off her back tattoo during the Golden Globes 2020, we knew that the actress would increase it even further during the Oscars 2020 – and she didn’t disappoint. Johansson’s chic, sexy dress was truly unique and the perfect ensemble for an Oscar nominee. The metallic details on her Oscar De La Renta silver dress were sheer perfection and we can’t get over it. Emphasis on sheer, BTW. The boned top showed a look at Johansson’s skin under a flesh-colored net with silver cords hanging over the top.

Aside from a dazzling clutch, Johansson ignored the trend of the trendy necklace at night and kept her accessories minimal. She wore a simple bracelet and diamond earrings and let the intricate design of her dress speak for itself. However, she had a few strands of seemingly silver tinsel in her updo. Fine, but fun! Of course, she hit the carpet with her fiance Colin Jost.

Oh, and Johansson’s incredibly eye-catching back tattoo made another appearance. She loves to wear a strapless silhouette to show her off this season of awards!

It is not surprising that Scarlett Johansson is one of the nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards. Not only is she nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress (for her job in Marriage Story), ScarJo is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress (for her job in Jojo Rabbit). Talk about double headers. It’s been an incredible year for Scarlett Johansson and we don’t see her success waning soon.