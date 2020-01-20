Scarlett Johansson & Fiance Colin Jost snuggle against the SAG red carpet

Scarlett Johansson and engaged Colin Jost walked together on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year. Jost, host of “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live, and Johansson, best known for her roles in Lost in Translation and The Avengers, got engaged just a few months ago. Johansson was recently scheduled to make an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, but had to cancel due to an unexpected “violent illness”. The exact nature of this disease is unknown, but Johansson did not show any signs of persistent disease at the SAG Awards. The couple were dressed as new at the ceremony, Jost wearing a classic tuxedo and a bow tie, while Johansson wore a sparkling dark turquoise dress with a plunging neckline and matching painted nails. The couple appear very happy in the photos taken on the red carpet. Johansson has a lot to smile about – when this year’s Oscar nomination list was released, she became one of the few people in history to have two nominations in the same year.

