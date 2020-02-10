Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Oscars 2020 photos show engagement ring

Scroll to view more pictures

She has two nominations, but the photos of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost with the Oscar 2020 prove that she has already won. The 35-year-old Marriage Story actress and the 37-year-old Saturday Night Live actress went for a walk on the red carpet at Sunday, February 9th, at the 92nd Academy Awards, where they could not hold back their PDA. The couple also showed Johansson’s shiny new engagement ring after Jost asked the question in May.

Johansson played with Jost on the red carpet. The Marriage Story star gathered her hair into a deep bun, which gave us another rare view of her back tattoo. Meanwhile, the SNL comedian Jost watched patiently how his future wife was stunned in her cream-colored dress. For his part, Jost stood out in a classic suit with a black tie.

Johansson is nominated for two categories at the 2020 Oscars. The first is for the best actress for her role in Marriage Story, in which she plays Nicole Barber, an aspiring actress who moves from New York to Los Angeles while divorcing her husband Charlie Barber (Adam Driver) Johansson for the best supporting actress for her work in Jojo Rabbit, in which she plays Rosie Betzler. In the film, Johansson’s son, a Hitler youth member, finds out that she is hiding a Jewish girl in her attic. Both categories are the first time that Johansson has been nominated for an Oscar.

Jost confirmed his engagement to Johansson in May 2019. The representative of the SNL actor told the Associated Press that after two years of dating he had made a proposal to his fiancee and the couple had not yet set a wedding date. Johansson and Jost met in May 2017 after being a guest at SNL. The episode, moderated by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, included a cold opening sketch in which Johansson Ivanka Trump played. The Marvel star and her fiance officially became a red carpet at the premiere of their film Avengers: Endgame, in which she played the Black Widow, in April 2019.

In December, Johansson raved about “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” about her fiance’s proposal. “He killed it,” she said. “It was surprising that he has a lot behind the news counter that he is hiding. He is very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But I was surprised. Even if you imagine what this moment will be like, he is still one a nice moment. “

She continued: “It was very personal. It was a special moment. I think more than anything, when someone tells you that they want to spend their life with you, it’s a nice, special thing. “

We have to say: Johansson and Jost also killed it on the red carpet.