SC wants to hear on February 11 of the centre’s request that prisoners be executed separately

The highest court said the government would negotiate the matter.

Mehta called on the Apex Court to pass a death sentence enforcement law, saying that the nation’s patience in the rape on December 16 had been tested to a sufficient extent since the death sentence enforcement failed to appeal exhausting would use delay tactics.

The center had challenged the Delhi Supreme Court to refuse the separate enforcement request for the four people convicted in the case.

The Delhi Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the four death row inmates a week to exercise all of their legal remedies and said the convicts cannot be hanged separately because they were convicted of the same crime.

The Supreme Court had passed the decision when it heard petitions from the center and Tihar Prison authorities challenging the Patiala House Court’s decision ordering “the execution of the four convicts on this matter” until further notice ” would have.

A Delhi court previously ordered the execution of the four convicts – Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma – to take place on February 1.