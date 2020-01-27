SC requests government response to Gawli's life sentence

New Delhi / Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Monday asked for a response from the Maharashtra government to a plea by gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli challenging the life sentence he received in the 2008 murder of the corporate Shiv Sena Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

Jamsandekar was shot dead in his home on March 2, 2007 by two people, who were allegedly hired by associates of Gawli, who was then the serving member.

Gawli’s appeal challenging last month’s verdict of the Bombay High Court, which confirmed his life sentence given to him by a lower court, was heard before a bench made up of judges R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

The bank agreed to hear the appeal and sent a notice to the state.

On December 9, 2019, the high court confirmed Gawli’s conviction and the life sentence granted to him by the Court of First Instance under various provisions of the Maharashtra Organized Crime Control Act (MCOCA).

Besides Gawli, he also confirmed the conviction and sentence of several other accused in the case by the trial court in August 2012.

“The involvement of the accused Arun Gawli in the murder of Kamalakar Jamsandekar has been proven by the prosecution beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the High Court in its verdict.

According to the prosecution, Jamsandekar was assassinated at the request of Gawli and the accusation file deposited by the police before the court of first instance had indicated that the gang of Gawli would have been paid 30 lakh rupees for the murder of the corporator of Sena for a land deal in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Gawli, arrested on May 21, 2008, is currently incarcerated in Maharashtra.

.