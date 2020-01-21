New Delhi: The central government will take over the management of the real estate company in trouble Unitech Ltd, as the Supreme Court on Monday approved the Center’s formula to complete stagnant projects and provide relief to about 12,000 homebuyers in trouble.

According to the government’s proposal to form a new board to take over the company immediately, the court ruled that the new seven-member board will replace the existing board of directors. The former IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, Yudvir Singh Malik, will be the chairman and managing director of the board.

The Center, in a six-page note submitted to a bank headed by Judge D Y Chandrachud, agreed to review its December 2017 proposal to eliminate the existing Unitech management. However, it would not infuse funds to complete the company’s pending projects.

On December 18 of last year, the higher court had asked the Center if it agreed to review its 2017 proposal, as there is an urgent need for Unitech Ltd. projects to be undertaken by a specialized agency, in order to guarantee its completion on a limited schedule in the interest of homebuyers.

The higher court had said: “Since the Union of India withdrew the request it had submitted to the NCLT only for the reason that this Court dealt with this procedure, we believe that the Union of India should review the original proposal in interest of homebuyers and consider appointing independent directors to take control of the management of Unitech Limited. ”

In 2017, the Center had transferred to the National Court of Company Law (NCLT) seeking the suspension of current directors and a restraining order on the disposal of assets by Unitech Ltd.

The NCLT, in its order of December 8, 2017, issued provisional instructions for the suspension of the directors of Unitech Ltd and prevented them from alienating, mortgaging, creating charges or encumbrances or interests in the properties that belonged to them personally or those of the company until the conclusion of research.

However, the higher court on December 13, 2017, suspended the NCLT order on December 8, 2017 and then the Center agreed to withdraw its request from the court.

In 2018, the apex court had conducted a forensic audit of Unitech Ltd and its sister concerns and subsidiaries for Samir Paranjpe, partner, forensic and investigative services at M / s Grant Thornton India.

Forensic auditors also presented their report that said Unitech Ltd received around Rs 14,270 million rupees from 29,800 home buyers, mainly between 2006-2014 and around Rs 1,805 million rupees from six financial institutions for the construction of 74 projects.

The audit revealed that the company did not use around Rs 5,063 million rupees from homebuyers and around Rs 763 million of funds received from financial institutions and that high-value investments were made in countries with extraterritorial tax havens between 2007-2010.

The higher court ordered an investigation into the omission and commission of promoters of Unitech Ltd under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA).

Unitech promoters, Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra are currently staying at Tihar prison for allegedly diverting money from homebuyers.

