New Delhi: On Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed requests for review by major telecommunications companies, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, who were seeking a review of their previous order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in previous legal fees before January 23.

On October 24, the trial court ruled that legal fees should be calculated including non-telecommunications related revenues in what is known as adjusted gross income (AGR) of telecommunications companies.

A bank composed of Judges Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and M R Shah in the courtroom found no merit in the petition for review and dismissed it.

The telecommunications companies had requested an open hearing on their petition for review, but the Supreme Court decided to stick to their convention to hold a hearing at the chamber.

On October 24 of last year, the court of first instance confirmed the definition of AGR formulated by the DoT and described as “frivolous” the nature of the objections raised by telecommunications service providers.

Bharti Airtel, in his guilty plea, had requested a review of instructions on aspects of raising interest, fines and interest on sanctions related to AGR, said a development-related source.

Telecommunications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told Parliament in November that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecommunications companies owe the government as much as Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past legal fees.

He added that there is currently no proposal to waive interest and penalties on such fees.

In response to separate questions in the Lok Sabha, Prasad had said that telecommunications companies owe the government 92.642 crore in unpaid license fees, and another 55.054 crore in charges for pending spectrum use.

In a sworn statement previously filed in the higher court, DoT said Airtel owed Rs 21,682.13 million as a license fee to the government and that Vodafone’s fees totaled Rs 19,823.71, while Reliance Communications owed 16,456 , Rs 47 million. BSNL owed Rs 2,098.72 rupees, and MTNL Rs 2,537.48 rupees.

Holding that the interests and the fine have been correctly applied to the telecommunications companies, the apex court had made it clear that there would be no further litigation on the subject and that it would set a deadline for the calculation and payment of fees by Telecommunications companies

You can file a healing petition: Airtel

Since the Supreme Court dismissed its request for review of AGR quotas, telecommunications company Bharti Airtel said Thursday that it is disappointed and evaluated the options for filing a curative petition on the matter.

“While we respect the decision of the Supreme Court, we would like to express our disappointment, as we believe that the old disputes raised regarding the definition of AGR were genuine and genuine,” Airtel said in a statement.

The company is “evaluating presenting a curative petition,” he added.

“The industry continues to face severe financial tensions and the result could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole. The industry needs to continue investing in network expansion, acquiring spectrum and introducing new technologies such as 5G,” he said.

The money that is now required to pay punitive interest, fines and interest on fines, which constitutes almost 75 percent of AGR fees, would have served the country’s digital mission better, Airtel added.

