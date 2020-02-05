SayHisName: Today we celebrate the life of Trayvon Martin | National news

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 years old today. Unfortunately he was murdered 21 days after his 17th birthday.

On the evening of 26 February 2012, Martin walked home after he had bought some sweets and a drink from the store when George Zimmerman, who was in the neighborhood watch, approached the teenager.

An argument arose between the two and Zimmerman finally pulled a gun and shot Trayvon. Although Zimmerman surrendered to the police, he claimed that he shot out of self-defense, although Trayvon was unarmed and much smaller.

After a lawsuit, Zimmerman was not found guilty of second-degree murder, incitement to protests and demonstrations throughout the country.

After Trayvon’s death, people across the country flocked to the Capitol building in Florida in Tallahassee, where a major demonstration took place. Trayvon was the start of #BlackLivesMatter and subsequent activism groups that formed for him, as well as Michael Brown, Alton Sterling, Sandra Bland and others.

As a teenager, he hoped to go to the University of Miami or Florida A&M one day before continuing to work in aviation.

Social Tray remembers its life on Trayvon’s birthday.

