Save water when the sun is shining

Desolate and other sunny places are the ideal location for concentrated solar power plants, but where sunlight is plentiful, water tends to be scarce and dust covers everything. The EU-funded MinWaterCSP project is developing new solutions to reduce water consumption at such facilities, making the technology more attractive to countries suffering from water scarcity and aiming to be less dependent on fossil fuels.

Concentrated solar power (CSP) is a promising power generation technology full of growing potential. Unlike conventional gas or coal power stations, CSPs use mirrors to capture sunlight like the magnifying glass you used to burn tiny things when you were a kid – to heat water and turn it on. . this is then used to promote turbines to generate electricity. Once the steam has done its job, it must cool down to condense back into the water and start the steam cycle again. However, traditional CSP plants often consume a large amount of water which creates challenges in arid regions of the world.

The MinWaterCSP program, funded by the EU’s largest research and innovation program, brings together partners and researchers from more than six countries, from Germany to Morocco, to bridge this gap by developing technologies to reduce overall water consumption. an even greater role in addressing global challenges in the field of energy and climate change.

Water is rare, water is valuable

Instead of using water only to cool the steam, the project partners developed a new hybrid dry / wet cooling system that reduces exhaust losses by 95% without deteriorating performance, based on the development of improved energy efficient fan blowers.

While cooling is the major water consumer in CSP units, it is not the only one. Regular cleaning of the rear-view mirrors also consumes significant volumes of water, especially in dry, dusty areas. To address this, project partners are testing improved spray and brush tools in solar installations in Spain, which reduce water use by 25% (spray tools) to 35% (brush tools) as well as the development of automated robot cleaning of some types. of mirrors.

“The holistic combination of next-generation technologies, covering plant cooling systems with optimized mirror cleaning strategies and integrated water management plans, forms the basis of MinWaterCSP’s overall solution to tackling water consumption problems of CSP units,” says the project coordinator Dr Falk Mohasseb at Kelvion Holding in Germany.

Reducing the thirst of power plants

