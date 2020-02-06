“Save Nigeria from European football obsession” – Shehu Sani says Amokachi after his appointment

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna lawmaker, congratulated former Super Eagles player and assistant coach Daniel Amokachi on his appointment as Nigerian football ambassador.

DAILY POST recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Daniel Amokachi Nigerian football ambassador on Wednesday.

A statement forwarded to DAILY POST and signed by Buhari’s senior special assistant for media and public relations, Garba Shehu, states that Amokachi will support the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in the search for young talent.

“Amokachi will support the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in looking for talent, taking part in processes to revive the country’s football development and promoting young athletes,” the statement said.

In response, Shehu Sani Amokachi asked on a tweet Thursday morning to rescue Nigerians from their obsession and dependence on the European league back into our home league.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Amokachi, The Bull, on your appointment as Nigerian football ambassador.

“Although ceremonial, you absolutely deserve the appointment.

“Do everything you can to save Nigerians from their obsession and dependence on the European league.”