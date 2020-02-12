Savage x Fenty VIP membership fees Applied for FTC

Image: Getty

Last year, several Savage x Fenty customers began to notice that they were enrolled in a $ 50 VIP monthly subscription to the label, although they did not remember that they had subscribed to it. Now the non-profit group Truth in Advertising has officially informed the Federal Trade Commission of what they call misleading marketing at Savage x Fenty, including “registering consumers for an offer with a negative option without all the material terms of the offer to announce.”

When The Goods reported membership fees in 2019, they described the confusing registration process: if you add a product to your shopping cart at full price, the site adds a VIP discount and a membership option. Those who do not notice and remove the added membership are saddled with an annual or monthly membership service that is difficult to cancel.

In a press release, Truth also calls in Savage x Fenty in Advertising for not disclosing influencers to the company, collecting social media messages from 21 different influencers who did not make it well known that they were marketing for the company. “Unfortunately, the varied and inclusive marketing campaign of Savage X Fenty is being used to lure unsuspecting consumers into unwanted offers with negative options that they then find it difficult to cancel,” said Bonnina Patten, executive director of TINA.org in the release. “Such misleading and illegal trade practices must stop immediately.”

In a report from the New York Times, a representative of Savage x Fenty responded to the claims and called them false. “At Savage x Fenty we strongly believe in transparency, which is why we offer multiple disclosures of membership terms during the shopping experience, in advertisements and through our engagement policy for ambassadors,” she told the newspaper.

Since his debut Rihanna’s lingerie line Savage x Fenty is celebrated (often by this site) for the steps it has taken to make his lingerie line more inclusive and for the diversity of his brand. In the aftermath of the decline of Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie and underwear world has undergone a major shift as consumers turn to smaller women running brands that emphasize physical diversity, Savage x Fenty is one of the precursors of that change. However, the news of the allegedly sketchy business practices that could potentially benefit buyers is obscuring the progress that the brand has made in this area.

