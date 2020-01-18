PREP BASKETBALL BOYS =
Cibecue 70, Kearny Ray 42
Flagstaff 56, Scottsdale Saguaro 49
Ft. Thomas 76, Saint-Michel 45
Grand Canyon 71, Fredonia 31
Heber Mogollon 55, Ash Fork 42
Page 75, Ganado 31
Safford 55, Lakeside Blue Ridge 53
Sanders Valley 85, Keams Canyon Hopi 53
Sedona Red Rock 72, Flagstaff Northland Prep 65, 2OT
Snowflake 50, Kayenta Monument Valley 47
St. Johns 64, Pinon 35
The Gregory School 57, Phoenix Country Day 52
Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 45, Phoenix School-Deaf 42
Whiteriver Alchesay 82, Greyhills 23 of Tuba City
Williams 74, Mayer 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL =
Camp Verde 66, Scottsdale Prep 31
Cibecue 60, Kearny Ray 49
Ft. Thomas 49, Saint-Michel 42
Ganado 36, page 32
Grand Canyon 46, Fredonia 27
Heber Mogollon 39, Ash Fork 16
Lakeside Blue Ridge 48, Safford 34
Phoenix Country Day 42, The Gregory School 11
Phoenix School-Deaf 39, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 19
Pusch Ridge Christian 51, Fountain Hills 22
Sanders Valley 84, Keams Canyon Hopi 27
Sedona Red Rock 71, Flagstaff Northland Prep 18
Snowflake 51, Kayenta Monument Valley 47
St. Johns 40, Pinon 27
Whiteriver Alchesay 68, Tuba City Greyhills 28
Williams 56, Mayer 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/