Lawyer Patrick Reed Warns Golf Channel Analyst To Stop Allegating Client Was

PREP BASKETBALL BOYS =

Cibecue 70, Kearny Ray 42

Flagstaff 56, Scottsdale Saguaro 49

Ft. Thomas 76, Saint-Michel 45

Grand Canyon 71, Fredonia 31

Heber Mogollon 55, Ash Fork 42

Page 75, Ganado 31

Safford 55, Lakeside Blue Ridge 53

Sanders Valley 85, Keams Canyon Hopi 53

Sedona Red Rock 72, Flagstaff Northland Prep 65, 2OT

Snowflake 50, Kayenta Monument Valley 47

St. Johns 64, Pinon 35

The Gregory School 57, Phoenix Country Day 52

Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 45, Phoenix School-Deaf 42

Whiteriver Alchesay 82, Greyhills 23 of Tuba City

Williams 74, Mayer 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL =

Camp Verde 66, Scottsdale Prep 31

Cibecue 60, Kearny Ray 49

Ft. Thomas 49, Saint-Michel 42

Ganado 36, page 32

Grand Canyon 46, Fredonia 27

Heber Mogollon 39, Ash Fork 16

Lakeside Blue Ridge 48, Safford 34

Phoenix Country Day 42, The Gregory School 11

Phoenix School-Deaf 39, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 19

Pusch Ridge Christian 51, Fountain Hills 22

Sanders Valley 84, Keams Canyon Hopi 27

Sedona Red Rock 71, Flagstaff Northland Prep 18

Snowflake 51, Kayenta Monument Valley 47

St. Johns 40, Pinon 27

Whiteriver Alchesay 68, Tuba City Greyhills 28

Williams 56, Mayer 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR