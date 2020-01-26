Saturday Night Live Season 45, Episode 11 Summary: Adam Driver's Kylo Ren Undercover Boss Again

They say that the third time is the charm, and that has proved to be absolutely true Adam Driver when he returned to host “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Halsey.

We are not saying this to be his first two bad times, because Adam has proved to be one of the most impressive hosts in recent memory, bringing his own unique energy to the stage that proves contagious throughout the cast and every malaise that she torments revitalizes and can feel revitalized.

There was certainly none in this first episode of 2020, because this cast felt refreshed and excited during the strongest episode of the season but with only two sketches that really qualified as misfires, and even they had their moments.

This was just one bona fide hit after the other, including the return of Adam’s most famous “SNL” sketch, that “Undercover Boss” parody with Kylo Ren. This week they did a “Where Are They Now” parody to catch up with the Supreme Leader while he goes undercover again to see how things have changed.

Yes, it is a bit more of the same, and quite as successful as the first, yet it offers a lot of laughter and a dark and bizarre performance that works so well because of how much Adam pours into it.

And that was the theme during the night, because we got some really weird sketches and awkward moments created by the intensity of Adam, and yet he knows how to deliberately delve that aspect of his persona for the biggest laugh. He even played perceptions about who he is for one of the strangest monologues in recent memory, and it also worked.

Although the show did not really need guests, “SNL” alum Jon Lovitz gave us a very nice look, as well as a few moments when Halsey invaded the sketches … although we are not so sure.

cheer

Although we are not entirely sure why Halsey had to close this sketch unless it was to show that she could lift her leg high, it was otherwise quite a funny piece about a bunch of injured children who wanted to be “on mat” for the big one tournament in Daytona … except Kenan Thompson. The children were ridiculously involved and the cheercoaches Heidi Gardner and Adam Driver clearly without any sympathy for their injuries, but the sketch itself became a bit repetitive and generally fell a bit flat. It just didn’t seem to go anywhere, so it repeated the same material with different details.

Del Taco Shoot

Silly okay. This was weird. “Aw man, I have no more money!” was just about the only line in the sketch when director Beck Bennett tried to get the right reading from Kyle Mooney’s commercial actor. Moreover, Adam Driver as VP of Del Taco stepped in and it became even stranger when they went Great Cornholio out of “Beavis & Butt-head”. What is happening here? This was so strange, we don’t know for sure if it has ever become quite funny, but it has certainly shown everyone’s involvement.

COLD OPEN: Accusation

Jon Lovitz came by as Alan Dershowitz, apparently a man so bad that Satan (Kate McKinnon) wanted to meet him. Yes, they immediately went for the jugular vein on this one, and then kept it going while he went on Satan’s podcast (she invented them) and even saw some other recent residents of Hell, such as Jeffrey Epstein from Adam Driver. Seriously, Alan asked him: “What are you doing here?” and his answer was “Just hang out.” Perhaps neck vein is not strong enough for this level of satirical attack. This was a great return and a fresh way to put fun into politics without doing all the talking. Moreover, you must love to see Satan next to the man who made him a recurring character in the 1980s.

MONOLOGY: Adam Driver

This was easily one of the most bizarre entertaining monologues in a long time. Adam simply played his own character and tried to prove that he was not intimidating or serious by looming on stage. There were many breaks and uncomfortable looks and he used the silence beautifully. It was a great use of space and inconvenience for comedy. Plus, we lost it when he said he was deliberately stretching because he didn’t like a sketch set that was late in the show and he was trying to get stre-e-e-e-etches to cut it. “I can’t tell if it’s really transphobic or just really dated.”

Slowly

Halsey joined the cast for this pre-taped R&B jam about finally going all the way, but the guys are determined to take it easy. And that’s all they did in the writer’s room, actually, take that one word as literally as possible, until Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, and Adam Driver’s girls (Melissa Villasenor, Heidi Gardner, and Halsey) finally couldn’t wait for them. Oh, and of course they were slow in every way … except one. Although this is not a classic “SNL” number, it certainly created a brilliantly bizarre sketch.

Weekend update

According to Michael Che, there is so much evidence that Trump did wrong, but Republicans still like: “But Maury, he loves me!” like this is an episode of “The Maury Povich Show.” Later, Colin Jost could not finish his rhyming joke about Rudy Giuliani, who was once highly valued but now seems mild, well – you get where it went. The boys were furious at the start of Trump’s charge, with a stray shot at Hunter Biden and a bunch of them at the GOP.

Aidy Bryant’s seventh grade travel expert returned and she was more confident and better than ever with this character. Yes, the travel stories are all about visiting her different families, but there is such a sweet innocence about how terribly stupid they are and she sells it with her childish cheerfulness about the simplest things that are a bit taboo. This is a recurring character that really grows to us.

The boys took the time to mourn Mr. Peanut – who was cremated in accordance with his wishes – while also celebrating the almost unanimous voice of Derek Jeter in the Gallery of Honor. Tonight’s audience was completely excited (and half of them apparently from Florida), causing Colin to go after cheering and Michael just waived their animated responses to his most off-color take

So Melissa Villasenor was able to summarize the Oscars and put most of Hollywood’s film into three simple words: “white male anger.” Well, she’s not wrong. Oh, and in the case of “Little Women”, she was able to make it fit by saying that director Greta Gerwig is killed (again) by the Academy is “white male anger.” So at least it was consistent, if not super-funny.

Sleeping party

Okay, there are two things about this sketch that stand out. First, it was incredibly funny because Adam Driver’s character explained the depths where Kate McKinnon’s teenager Megan went to try to destroy the toilet. And two, it normalized periods and pads and everything around them so effectively, making them just a normal part of life that a father would openly talk about a group of dormant party girls about them … and how they destroyed his house. Kate was hilarious as the obvious culprit, both because of her physically confused appearance and everything she said to deny, deny, deny. We don’t get the solidarity of her friends, but the whole thing was so stupid that it was pretty damn funny.

Marry ketchups

The daring and absurdity of this sketch makes it one of the strongest last-of-the-night pieces, and again it was sold almost entirely by the power and seriousness of Adam Driver and Cecily Strong as potential enthusiasts. Yes, this was entirely built around a play on words with the restaurant concept of “marrying ketchup” and it worked much better than what it was entitled to. What we got was a nasty love story with twists, betrayals and spice puns and jokes. Even Cecily couldn’t keep it straight when she revealed the baby package she had with some hot sauce. Absurdity at its best and funniest.

Undercover Boss: Where are they now?

Adam Driver’s most famous “SNL” sketch immediately became viral when they brought Kylo Ren under the “Undercover Boss” treatment. It was hilarious at the time and it certainly held up again, because Kylo is more loose than ever. Chloe Fineman had a great little scene that showed her reach as an actress and potential in this cast in an important way, while the rest were more the same. Everyone knows that “Intern Randy” is Kylo, ​​because this time he could hide it even worse, and yet he felt that he really grew and learned. In any case, this proves that comedy can be very funny in the world of “Star Wars”, so what do you think about it, Disney?

Medieval times

Again, “SNL” mined Adam Driver’s intensity for laughter while playing a tournament knight with a few too many acting classes under his belt. He got way to character in the theme restaurant, bumped into racist comments by Bowen Yang and Chris Redd and offered a background story that is much, much, much too dark for the young children in the audience. Kenan Thompson was present to offer the public perspective, and he was a little drunk and loved it. Adam carried the sketch here, with the cast playing his crazy effort and focus.

The Science Room

What comes first in science? “My sister said the man always comes first.” Okay, they drive all night on the edge of comedy and we are so for it. Adam Driver was perfect as the increasingly frustrated TV scientist dealing with the imbecile young helpers of Cecily Strong and Mikey Day. The only negative we have to say is that it ended earlier than we would have liked. All three artists were so perfectly in sync and in character, it was just a flawless performance of a simple but funny starting point.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

What an incredible night of comedy, because “SNL” just went from strength to strength to strength. This was Adam Driver’s third and easily his best show. His kind of humor is aggressive and strong, but it worked so well in these sketches and his dedication as a performer and actor seemed to increase everyone’s play.

Newcomer Chloe Fineman had a great start to the night in her biggest outing so far, showing what a powerhouse she can become in the show, while Bowen Yang continues to prove that he is almost there.

Although it is difficult to find a striking performer, we must give Cecily Strong the lead who nailed Susan Collins and really brought it into an awkward child in “The Science Room” and a complicated Catsup.

“Saturday Night Live” continues with host J.J. Watt and musical guest Luke Combs next week.

