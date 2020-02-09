Saturday Night Live Recap Season 45, Episode 13: RuPaul gets Pete Davidson in Drag

Whether you are a woman, a man, a fantastic drag queen or even playing yourself, RuPaul turned out to be one of the most versatile hosts ever the “Saturday Night Live” stage – so why did it take him so long to host?

Ru’s hilarious camp and style is perfect for this phase, and he proved it all evening with hilarious characters who were both exaggerated and more modest. Whether he was also a measly temple Cecily Strong or a horny agent with Ego Nwodim, Ru fully committed to every implementation.

Not every sketch was a winner, but there was only one real stinker in the night (and that includes a pretty solid bit that was cut on time – don’t worry, we have it for you below). RuPaul didn’t bring the best episode of the season, but it was one of the most consistently entertaining.

We are a bit surprised that they didn’t hold a musical guest Justin Bieber in a sketch show, but if we are completely honest, he looked pretty nervous as he entered the stage both times, although his self-confidence grew with every song.

The cold open debate featured the return of Larry David, Rachel Dratch and Jason Sudeikis in their usual roles while Fred Armisen still managed to sneak a performance like Michael Bloomberg, even without appearing on stage.

As usual, we rank all sketches from the worst to the first, including the Monologue, Cold Open, “Weekend Update” and all sketches that were cut on time but went online. We skip the musical guests because they are usually not funny – unless Ashlee Simpson shows up. We conclude with a look at the cast member who had the strongest week.

Old New York Show

Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon are two old women who share an apartment in NYC, recall memories of the good old days under Rudy Giuliani in this show with cable access. RuPaul came by as their husband (yes, they were both married to him). But while everyone was hammering in character and clearly having fun, the whole sketch was much more successful in his costumes than his humor. Everything fell flat.

MONOLOGUE: RuPaul

Ru kept it short and powerful, but with all his usual charm in a wonderfully simple monologue. He described drag with so much jargon that the queen in the second row was perhaps lost, joked about his time in New York in the ejaculation days in the 80s (“but it wasn’t all good”) and even offered some sincere words about the power of love, kindness and just calm down hell. Seriously, Ru should have his own talk show (again); he is inspiring, smart, funny and sincere. And he looks good in everything!

Charades family

Kyle Mooney while the teenage son was absolutely mad at Ru and the inability of his family to follow the basic rules for charades was probably the culmination of this sketch in which Ego Nwodim could be seen, Chris Reddand Kenan Thompson just keep going again and again. It turns out that, no matter what rules you sign up to, they were very good at the game, but it was all too polite and generally fell pretty flat. Even with the last movie, the fact that it had 14 words in the title, it actually limited it to one, so the impression of Marlon Wayans was unnecessary. There was potential here, but it never fully came true.

COLD OPEN: Democratic debate

Although it was nice to see the usual players coming back for a new episode of “SNL” debating time, it didn’t really offer anything new or nice to say. They barely came into contact with the Ohio debacle and really did not go deeply into the problems or concerns with one of the candidates (or even the acquittal of Trump). This was about as secure a debate as you can get to repeat the same discussion points, just like the candidates. In other words, although it had its humorous moments, it was not as funny or as barbed as it could have been and, frankly, it should have been.

The future of Drag

Pete Davidson Chad (“Okay.”) Stepped into something even more bizarre than the fantasy land of a few seasons ago when he discovered himself the future of drag. Ru was fantastic, showing everything that made her the queen of drag in the last three decades, but there was something bizarre about how fully she was able to transform Chad with the right look. We also love the exaggerated video production values ​​combined with the malaise of Chad, creating a brilliant package, a brilliant look and an unclothed drag queen. Unfortunately, Ru may have to keep the search open for the next big drag queen, but RuChad was fun while she lasted.

Weekend update

A combination of acquittal and that notorious photo of Trump who did not mix well (honey, mix!) Was the perfect kick-off for the WU’s response to Trump’s response to acquittal and the Mad Lib state of the Union praise the space Force and admit the Medal of Freedom Almost Limbaugh. With that, the debacle of Trump’s Chiefs and the caucus mood issues in Ohio, it was almost too much material, but they remained on top with a lot of content. “Say what you want about Rush Limbaugh,” Michael Che said. And then after a beat: “Oh, that’s it” Colin Jost added before continuing ..

Although her impressions were solid enough, Chloe Fineman’s pure exuberance when sitting and doing her thing was what made this segment so sweet and fun to watch. She was clearly excited to get this chance to present some of her impressions and comic talents as herself in her first year on “SNL”, and even enjoyed doing a Scarlett Johansson impression for Colin. It was more sweet than funny, but she made us smile with her.

“Well done to get the gym canceled, you big losers,” Colin said in the second news segment that covers everything from California, considering dropping fitness tests to the return of McDonalds’ Shamrock Shake for another attack on mascot Gritty. The boys did well this week, with much stronger jokes and delivery. And perhaps more importantly, it seemed that they were having fun too.

Cecily Strong returned when Cathy Anne (yelling outside Che’s window) to acquit herself for her 21st birthday. In fact, she just walked on how insane and disgusting her life is, but this is one of Cecily’s most seasoned characters now, and she always brings it. We would probably cross the street to avoid her, but Cathy Anne is always good for an uncomfortable smile.

Reading is fundamental

RuPaul teaches a group of primary school parents and their children the Ru meaning of the word “read” as it applies to the world of drag. With his own lexicon (as indicated in the monologue), there were so many ways they could have been able to explore drag language in the real world, but we kind of like Ru throwing away the characters on the covers of classic children’s books. The starting point was just as thin, but Ru gave all the shadow as if they were real girls dressed to undress.

Thirsty police

Ego Nwodim got a recurring character with the return of her thirsty agent, this time together with RuPaul. Their target slash victim this time was Pete Davidson, who couldn’t stop giggling when they staggered him with their dirty talk. They laughed with Ego and Ru trying to determine which team he was playing for, and then Kate McKinnon showed up with extra sauce and Pete almost lost it completely. But with this character, stopped for no other reason than being hot, he gets a pass to clearly enjoy the attention.

Check Splitting

Ru went with an easier drag for this live sketch (because real glam would probably last longer than they had during a pre-taped sketch). In his own way, it was powerful to see her in a more subtle drag simply to be a woman in a sketch without being a drag queen. It further illustrated her overall talent and diversity as a performer. In fact, she and Cecily Strong were absolutely sensational as angry colleagues and embarrassed them Heidi Gardner (who gave a great face everywhere), even when they stood up for her because of a poor division of the bill. Oh, we’ve all been there, but it’s something, right? It was recognizable and yet so ridiculous and we could see Ru and Cecily knocking someone down all day!

SLICED FOR TIME: Miners

When the episode ended, it was clear that something broke, but we are so happy that “SNL” put it online because it was great to see Bowen Yang take on RuPaul in the most nasty fight this side of … well, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Its randomness in a coal mine only contributed to its absurdity, just like the four macho miners who looked at it and commented as if it were a mean fight, instead of two queens drinking tea and then spilling one over a Others. The whole show was perfect and it was clear that Ru and Bowen were having a great time. We assume they didn’t know they were going to cut it until “The Old New York Show” was finished, because this was a much stronger piece than that guy.

Boop-It

The slow burning escalation – or collapse – of Beck Bennett’s daddy character in this cheerful Bop-It parody commercial was perfectly played by Beck and his two unhappy children. But it all came in a circle when Heidi Gardner appeared as his ex-wife in a clearly tense custody situation. Yes, a silly game commercial went there and became very real, because Beck’s obsession with the game both delighted and abhorred his children and hinted at the depths of his shortcomings as a husband and father. Seriously, the layers on this thing until its last moment along with the game was perfection.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The newer players were more likely to shine this week, with Chloe Fineman scoring her own “Update” segment, and Bowen Yang returned as Andrew Yang for the cold open and then got super bitchy with RuPaul in a cut sketch.

Beck headed our top sketch of the night, but most of the night fell into that solid supporting character slot from Mikey Day. Kate McKinnon was revealing her usual monster on the show, Elizabeth Warren, but this week we’re going in a different direction.

And while we were all ready to nod Ego Nwodim for her brilliant look as the thirsty police, along with her Charades dominance, or even Heidi Gardner for her brilliant reactions at dinner, and frustrated mother in the fake Boop-It advertisement , we must – at the slightest edge – give a nod to Pete Davidson.

A large part of the season absent and hardly seen in the show when he is in the neighborhood, he released three rock-hard performances this week, including the character’s debut that we have officially called RuChad (sorry Ru!). Although he himself was a little giggling, Pete still laughed every time we saw him.

“Saturday Night Live” returns February 29 with host John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne.

