“Saturday Night Live” compares Democratic presidential candidates to J. Lo and Shakira in cold weather

Despite a wild week in Washington that ended the impeachment hearing and President Donald Trump’s acquittal, it was the Democratic presidential nominees who returned to the cold Saturday Night Live open to reiterate why they were commander-in-chief should.

“Sen. Warren is not the only sensible candidate standing in front of you. You are looking at the other half of the New York Times approval,” said guest star Rachel Dratch Amy Klobuchar, referring to the recent approval of both candidates by the newspaper ,

“But guess what? Elizabeth is J. Lo and I am Shakira,” said Dratchs Klobuchar, before imitating Zaghrouta Shakira in the Super Bowl last week.

Also on Saturday were Larry David as Bernie Sanders, Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden and Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang.

“Oh, the problem in Iowa was math? I wonder who they could call to help them, “said Bowen Yang, referring to the mistakes in the Iowa results that Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were ahead of.” I meant racist because of my lapel pin Yang carried a lapel pin.

Yang added that to win the black voice, he would continue to do what he has been doing since high school: giving “you” $ 1,000.

Buttigieg, played by Colin Jost, said “ah man” when asked about the black voice, then referred to the voters who called him “Mayo Pete”.

“I’m not that keen,” said Josts Buttigieg.

SNL was moderated by RuPaul, with Justin Bieber as a musical guest.