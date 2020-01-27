Priyanka Chopra is not winning the headlines as a nominee or Grammys winner, so she decided to get some attention with her innate stylish quotient.

In the pregrammy bash, she decided to look styled by Mimi Cutrell. Her wardrobe consisted of a beige satin bathrobe designed by Nicolas Jebran, which was cut at the waist with a short walkway at the back. The neck dress was tied to her neck and the back was bare.

Satin dress Priyanka Chopra makes the perfect dress for a wedding reception, take notes!

Priyanka armed her clothes with Stuart Weitzman, with the tilt of the corresponding shadows and Bulgarian earrings. She filled the look with cohl-lined eyes with golden eyelids and brown feathers.

Meanwhile Priyanka paid special tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant in Grammys.

“RIP Mamba,” Priyanka shared in the Instagram story with a purple emoji heart, along with a picture of her tribute.

While participating in the Grammys program in 2020, she walked hand in hand with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

She wore the usual Ralph & Russo design with a neckline and cuts with diamonds, fringe sleeves and intricate embroidery.

Priyanka also shared a post for the NBA legend and wrote a sincere comment. “Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 years old in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for sport, competition and strove for perfection. He inspired a whole generation. His legacy is much larger than basketball. This unfortunate accident also took the life of her young daughter Gianne. I’m shaken and so sad. My heart goes to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri Bryant. You’re in my thoughts. Also send sympathy to close families and the pilot in an accident. Attending a Grammys gala dinner at his home in downtown Staples will be unreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba, ”wrote Priyanka Chopra.

