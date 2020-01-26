Sasha Velor of RuPaul's Drag Race talks about trans inclusiveness debate

The star wants there to be space for all kinds of drag artists (Image: Tanner Abel)

RuPaul Drag Drag star Sasha Velor has praised the show’s rivals for offering a platform for more inclusive drag while preparing to launch theirs.

The winner of the ninth season has spoken about the need to have more representation of the LGBTQ + community in the program’s career, but admits that it is very unlikely to happen in the short term.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk Before the announcement of the queens of season 12, which in itself provoked previous contestants who demanded a better representation for the trans queens, Sasha told us about the future of the mainstream drag and how the program has its place to define that.

Sasha told us: ‘What people love about Drag Race is that the United Kingdom was practically identical to that of the United States.

‘It’s almost like a type of action: you could write a parody of Drag Race and I love that. That is what people love about it.

‘But I think the question of whether the drag itself needs to contain and have room for drag kings, and queens, and AFAB and drag performers, the question is already answered. It is absolutely, yes, “they declared.

Sasha will bring her theater show to the UK (Image: Tanner Abel)

“He is already part of the best live drag shows, he already plays a role and has always played a role in drag communities.”

And what about Drag Race? You could say that the most popular emerging artists of the platform can be found? Will there ever be room for more inclusive contestants?

‘Will Drag Race make space? I don’t see it, “they admitted.‘ But, can there be other platforms that show a more complete and truthful view of the drag? Absolutely.

‘I think there has to be and I see that they begin to happen. It’s as if the Boulet Brothers had the first Drag King winner, spoiler, in their Dragula season, and then I’ll go out with a program called Nightgowns this spring, which shows all the different types of artists, with a focus on performance. ‘

The queens of season 12 were announced this week (Image: VH1)

In addition to launching her own program, which will arrive at the Quibi broadcast service later this year, Sasha is also touring the United Kingdom with her Smoke and Mirrors tour, and promises a lot of mysticism and ‘rose petal explosions, as she wants to do . ‘

In Drag Race, Detox told the show to “stop pretending inclusion” when the new cast was revealed.

While many contestants have come out as a transgender after their time on the show (with the star of the second season, Sonique, even going out into the world as a transgender during the season’s special meeting), there have been fewer than a handful of trans openly during your time in the program. show.

Of the 140 queens that adorn the workroom, Peppermint, Sasha’s season nine co-star, became the first star to openly compete as a transgender three seasons ago.

Gia Gunn, who competed in season 4, also returned to All Stars 4 in 2019, this time competing as a woman, marking the first contestant in the entire program race to do so.

Sasha's Smoke and Mirrors tour is heading to the UK this March.





