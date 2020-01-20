SARS-like virus spreads in China, kills third person

Beijing: Mysterious SARS-like virus killed third person, spread across China and reached third Asian country, authorities said on Monday, fueling fears of a major epidemic as millions of people begin to travel for the Lunar New Year in the greatest migration of mankind.

The new coronavirus strain, first discovered in central China’s Wuhan city, sounded the alarm because of its link to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Wuhan has a population of 11 million and serves as a transportation hub, including during the annual Lunar New Year holidays which start later this week and sees hundreds of millions of Chinese traveling across the country to visit their families. .

A third person was confirmed deceased and 136 new cases were discovered this weekend in Wuhan, said the local health commission, bringing the total number of people diagnosed with the virus in China to 201.

South Korea reported its first case on Monday, a 35-year-old woman who flew from Wuhan. Thailand and Japan have previously confirmed a total of three cases, all of which had visited the Chinese city.

No human-to-human transmission has been confirmed so far, but authorities have previously said the possibility “cannot be excluded”.

Beijing Daxing District health officials said two people who went to Wuhan had been treated for virus-related pneumonia and were in stable condition.

In southern Guangdong province, a 66-year-old man from Shenzhen was quarantined on January 11 after contracting a fever and other symptoms following a trip to relatives in Wuhan, a said the provincial health commission. He is also in stable condition.

Officials in Shenzhen said that eight others were under medical observation.

“Experts believe the current epidemic situation is still preventable and controllable,” said the Guangdong Health Commission.

Five other people were isolated and tested in eastern Zhejiang province.

At the overcrowded central station in Beijing, some travelers wore masks as a precaution but were not too concerned about the virus.

“Watching the news, I feel a little worried. But I haven’t taken any precautionary measures beyond wearing regular masks,” said Li Yang, a 28-year-old account manager who was returning home. in the northern region of Inner Mongolia for the Lunar New Year.

A 26-year-old woman nicknamed Guo, who was heading to Liaoning Province, said that she and her friends generally avoided crowded areas and remembered to wear masks.

A seafood market is believed to be the cause of the epidemic in Wuhan, but health officials have reported that some patients have no history of contact with the establishment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted Monday that “an animal source seems the most likely primary source” with “limited human transmission between close contacts”.

He said the new cases in China were the result of “increased research and testing (of the virus) among people with respiratory illnesses.”

Scientists at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London warned in an article published Friday that the number of cases in the city was probably closer to 1,700, much higher than the officially identified number.

Wuhan authorities said they have installed infrared thermometers at city airports, train stations and bus stations. Passengers with fever were checked in, given masks and taken to medical facilities.

State television footage released on Monday shows medical personnel working in an isolation room at a hospital in Wuhan in full coveralls.

Hong Kong authorities have also stepped up virus detection measures at border crossings, including stringent temperature checks for travelers from the Chinese mainland.

Passengers are also screened at certain airports in Thailand and the United States.

In Wuhan, 170 people are still being treated at the hospital, nine of whom are in critical condition, said the city’s health commission, adding that 25 people have been released to date.

Chinese state media have tried to calm the mood as there has been more and more discussion on social media about the spread of the coronavirus in other Chinese cities.

The nationalist tabloid Global Times called for better management of the new virus than that of the 2003 SARS epidemic.

