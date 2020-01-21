Sarkodie's RNS song made my major breakthrough; And now my works are finished

Ghanaian record producer John Kwesi Dosunmu, popularly known as M.O.G Beatz, revealed that his Rich Nigga * Shit – RNS beat he was playing for the rapper, Sarkodie earned him his major breakthrough as a producer.

According to him, he produced many songs but RNS did the magic for him and would always be grateful to PossiGee for having linked him to Sarkodie.

In an interview at Adom FM’s Kasahare Show with Dr. Pounds, when asked how he got his breakthrough, M.O.G Beatz said:

“I played a lot of time, recorded a lot of songs, but Sarkodie’s RNS song gave me my major breakthrough. Even with that, I sent a few beats to PossiGee and Sarkodie chose the RNS rhythm, and here I am with my works everywhere “

M.O.G has worked with many artists including Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, D Cryme, Kwesi Arthur among others.

MOG played a lot of bangers last year and many people make it out to win the producer of the year award at the 3Music Awards and at the VGMAS.