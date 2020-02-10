Sarkodies ALPHA EP is a flop; His Afrobeat Black Love album helped revive his name and influence

Half of the music group, Keche, Keche Joshua, has announced that Sarkodies Alpha-EP, which is exclusively a hip-hop project, compared to Sarkodies Black Love album, which is an Afrobeat -Project is a flop.

According to Keche Joshua, although Sarkodie claims he’s a hip-hop artist, his alpha EP, which was all about hip-hop songs, was a flop. From the streams to the rotation on the radio, you can see that the project was a flop.

Worth seeing: Jupitar angry: Zylofon FM experts for choosing Stonebwoys version of “Riddim of the Gods” over his

Keche Joshua said in an interview with Abeiku Santana:

“The songs that gave Sarkodie strength and influence are not his rap songs. from You go Kill Me to Adonai ft. Castro. Sarkodies Alpha EP was and still is a flop. Just check the streams as this project has not received any serious rotation. “

He went on

See also: Photos: Meet Selasi Satekla, Stonebwoy’s remaining blood brother; Here’s everything you need to know about him

“It’s his Black Love album. His song with Rudeboy, Saara and those Afrobeats songs that help him revive and find his name in the news again. I’m just saying that rap songs are no longer here in Ghana sold.