Sarkodie apologizes to Yemi Alade for disregarding her brand

Ghana’s most famous artist, Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, apologized to Nigerian sensation Yemi Alade after failing to respect her brand 3 years ago.

It wasn’t a real surprise, but it’s a good sign of professionalism to show remorse for a bad deed. Yemi Alade had been arguing with Sarkody 3 years ago after the rapper did not appear in a music video for a song she had with the rapper.

READ ALSO: Newborn baby found dead in a trash can in Lagos

According to Gistmania.com, the singer tried everything to get his attention, but everything turned out to be futile. In an interview, she said:

“I really did my best not to go into details, but the long and short reason why I don’t want to go into it is that it is super unfair, unprofessional and unfriendly to have international acts or even artists dealing with anyone and after you’ve agreed to certain things, you won’t get through at all. “I can count three different countries and three different venues where my team and I made an agreement with the artist (Sarkodie) and he didn’t get through.

I don’t want to take into account the female and male inequalities we experience in the industry and I don’t want to link them to it. I was tormented as a person, but I want to say that it is almost impossible to promote a project that is meant for two people if the other party doesn’t get through at all. The music suffers a lot. “

READ ALSO: “Cocaine Kills Corona Virus” – Social Media User Tweets

King Sark twittered on Thursday, February 6, 2020 to crush every beef with Yemi Alade.

He tweeted:

Ou just noticed that the queen didn’t follow me … SarkNation tells my sister to follow me back and I’m sorry 😊. No need for any explanations, it’s 2020 link up – always proud of you – https://t.co/J2nTfJzZIT

– Sarkodie (@sarkodie) February 6, 2020

After following her, he tweeted: