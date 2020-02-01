Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr celebrate first date 20 years ago

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.. celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first date!

The actress “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” went to Instagram on Friday to commemorate the special occasion and thanked a friend who accidentally brought the couple together by missing a dinner that all three had planned to attend.

“20 years ago this week my friend @realfreddieprinze and I were supposed to have dinner with a common friend from the city. That friend missed her flight, but we still decided to meet and catch up,” the 42-year-old subtitled a cute side-by-side photo of the couple then and now.

“Now for 20 years together, 17 plus married and two children, we are still going to that restaurant for dinner. So thanks @ sloaney77 for not appearing for dinner.” she added.

Sarah and Freddie first met on the set of the 1997 horror movie “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 1997, but they didn’t start dating until 2000, when the happy accident occurred with their friend.

They married in 2002 and share daughter Charlotte Grace, 10, and son Rocky James, seven.

The pair has also appeared together in “Scooby Doo” and “Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”, play love interests Daphne and Fred and have lent their voices to “Happily N’Ever After” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

Last year Sarah talked about the secret of their lifetime as a Hollywood couple.

“I think the truth of every relationship is that whether you are a couple, if you are friends, or you are business partners, you should put the work in a relationship,” she said US Weekly.

“It takes work to have a good friendship. You have to call and check in and spend that time, and most people are not willing to do that work. So to have a successful relationship, or marriage is, whether it is friendship, whether it is business, you have to take the time if you want to see the results. “

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

Hollywood reunions

See which ‘Buffy’ stars have just been reunited for Epic Fan Convention Sighting