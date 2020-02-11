Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, uses the royal family of Harry and Megan

Royal Tea Royal Tea Notes about the monarchy of an obsessed obsession

Harry and Meghan and the success of The Crown have led to a renewed interest in all people who populate the archaic structure of the monarchy. The elevated profile of the Windsors means extra attention for a whole cast of characters who would normally slip unnoticed by anyone except the most obsessive royalist: this includes Sophie, Countess of Wessex, a nonentity by the 2000s for everyone except royal superfans, and Lady Amelia Windsor, “Most Beautiful Royal” and 39th in line for succession. But above all it means the return of a character who seemed lost in the 1990s: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, also called the original Fergie, a case study in the changing stories that form and reform around royal women.

When Sarah Ferguson first came to the long-running primetime soap The Windsors in the 1980s as a love interest for Prince Andrew, she was a popular figure, both inside and outside the family; for a while she was cast in a role very close to Meghan Markle’s, while the breath of fresh air revived the stiff royal scene. But while Markle was welcomed as a progressive figure, a woman with a thriving career and a history of philanthropy and activism, Fergy’s story was that she was cheerful, wanton, horse-like, charming – and, excitingly, just a little vulgar. Vanity Fair, for example, reported that Prince Philip was ‘taken immensely with her uncoloured jokes after dinner’.

Image: Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, AP)

It didn’t help that she was linked to and compared to Diana, who was more beautiful than ever and yet always publicly miserable when Fergie appeared on the scene. Initially they were ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’, as the media called them, a few girls who had fun together. But in 1987, Vanity Fair asked: “Is Fergie’s leaving Fizz Di Flat?” The subtitle made it even clearer that Fergie was her foil: “In the year since her marriage, the heady red-haired Duchess of York charmed the queen, enthralled Prince Philip, and left with the hearts of the British public. Her frightening antics have the increasing pressure on the Princess of Wales. “

The story turned quickly against Ferguson. The same qualities that had received her praise – her cheerful informality – were used against her. For example, she was criticized for her performance in It’s a Royal Knockout, a variety show intended to show that the young princes were hip and approachable, also a perfect vehicle for Ferguson. It was organized by her brother-in-law, Prince Edward, and included several other members of the family, including Anne and Andrew, but Fergie was particularly bad. What was once refreshing is now rearranged as unworthy; suddenly the vulgarity was not exciting. It is probably no coincidence that Fergie started arriving around the same time. “It became big Fergie against beautiful Diana,” Harry Arnold of The Sun told Tina Brown.

Of course, Ferguson also ended up in a series of embarrassing scandals, the most famous of which were the infamous toe-sucking photos from 1992. Already divorced from Andrew, she was caught by paparazzi on vacation in France with a man named John Bryan – both topless, his mouth on her feet. (Really, it wasn’t as kinky as it sounds.) The photos were published on the front page of the Daily Mirror while Ferguson stayed with Balmoral, no less, and virtually sealed her fate. The divorce of the Duke and Duchess of York was announced not long after; there would be no half in, half out of roll for her, and allegedly she ran deep into debt.

Image: Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, AP)

When Ferguson started a life outside the royal sphere, she was again compared to Diana: “Class versus cash”, is how They placed people side by side on a cover from 1997, chronicler Diana’s trip to Angola and the release of Fergie from

her memoir My Story. Even after Diana died, Ferguson was still there locked up in this second banana dynamic, cast as waste alongside her former sister-in-law and the rest of the Windsors. Part of this was because Fergie did less financially in her divorce than Diana, and if she would live a distance like she did when she was married, she had to work.

But all the money she earned, she pissed away, all while earning a series of movements that came out clearly. Instead of carefully building a brand strategically, Fergie filmed joke promotions for Ocean Spray and had a collaboration with Weight Watchers, which enabled her to earn some money by being called “the duchess of pork.” For a while she was omnipresent, creating scones with Oprah and advertising Wedgwood China and Avon Cosmetics.

<noscript><iframe src="https://pictorial.jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-iNYktvml-d8&start=0" data-chomp-id="iNYktvml-d8" data-recommend-id="youtube://iNYktvml-d8" id="youtube-iNYktvml-d8" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Over time, American commercial opportunities declined. Building a sustainable media brand is much, much more difficult than it seems and requires a huge judgment, which Ferguson unfortunately does not have. That was demonstrated by her missteps in the 2000s. She took $ 40,000 in cash from the world’s “fake sheik” tabloid news, Mazher Mahmood – a man whose secretly had to act as a rich Middle Eastern sheik in stabbing for famous to get people to say embarrassing things on the file – to arrange a meeting with her ex; consequently she was excluded from the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She had Jeffrey Epstein pay a debt to a former assistant. She publicly apologized, after which Epstein reportedly considered suing her for calling him a pedophile in the apology.

Fergie might have been able to claw its way back into the fold or at least use its association for new opportunities. She devoted herself to charity work and generally cleaned up her act. She was invited to the Sussexes’ wedding and of course played a prominent role in the television broadcast of her daughter Eugenie’s wedding. But Andrew’s poor decisions do not offer his ex-wife an easy way back to the mercy of the public.

Image: Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, AP)

She will try. Even as she defends her ex in the press – in December Vogue Arabia published an interview in which Fergie revolved around a mental health question to defend Andrew, insisting: “He’s the best man I know. It’s just incredible what he did for Britain, and it is all nonsense. “She apparently tries to line up investors for a new lifestyle brand. The Daily Mail owns its pitch deck for ‘Duchess Inc’, a company that wants to combine ‘glamor’ with ‘compassion’ and contains a collection of towels, soap and tea. “She proposes multiple rules, including” Fergie’s Farm, “” A set of frozen meals. And of course she also plants some extremely royal jewelry:

Other items – including Tiffany-style rings and ‘Majestic’ bedding – are definitely aimed at the top of the market and play on its royal ties.

Indeed, if you buy a piece of jewelry, from £ 60 hoop earrings to a £ 110 bracelet from the Duchess Collection, you will receive a ‘free crown ring’ badge.

Coronet pendants and bracelets are also for sale. They will be available on the QVC shopping channel.

It remains to be seen whether someone wants to touch something called “Duchess” when the name of her duke has become so deeply toxic – even undermining the appeal of the camp that could undermine Fergie.

.