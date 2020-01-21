Sara Ali Khan will play a Bihari girl in front of Dhanush

Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, Dhanush, returns to the media. For those of us who wondered what happened to the great bromance between the filmmaker Aanand Rai (Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Ranjhaana and Zero) and the Tamil star Dhanush after collaborating on Ranjhaana 6 years ago years, here is the reason to rejoice in this festive season.

Anand and Dhanush meet for the next production of the former, which would be a dark and offbeat romance with a lot of humor. Interestingly, Dhanush’s main wife in this untitled film would be Sara Ali Khan, who will undergo a complete makeover. Sara plays a rustic girl from Bihari, and it’s not just about going into a flowery sari and engaging in noisy behavior. Sara will attend actor workshops to get into the skin of her Bihari character. She will also be taught the nuances of Bhojpuri (one of the official languages ​​of Bihar, please note that there is no language called “Bihari”) by a voice coach. It seems that at the beginning of her career, Sara decided to be more adventurous than her father Saif Ali Khan had thought of her beginnings.

Sara will be seen next in the February release, Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan, the real-life boyfriend. The trailer was recently lightly criticized.

Dhanush, on the other hand, was only seen in one Hindi film, Shamitabh after his spectacular debut in Ranjhaana with Sonam Kapoor. Aanand Rai would also be eager to make a blockbuster movie with one of his favorite actors after failing for a long time with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

